Visitors will be returning once again to one of the most prominent markets on the festive calendar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winchester Christmas Market will be setting up and bringing joy to people of all ages after being a popular fixture of the past few years. Hampshire Fare, the county food, drink and craft group, is also running its popular ‘Shop Local’ Chalet.

Natasha Dochniak, Commercial Manager, Hampshire Fare, says: “The Hampshire Fare Christmas Chalet is a great example of what Hampshire Fare does, by providing support and opportunities for food, drink and craft producers to grow their businesses. Many of our producers return to the Hampshire Fare Chalet year after year, while others, encouraged by the success of a one-day pop-up, have gone on to run their own stalls at the Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market.”

NOW READ: Family pay tribute to Olympian who died after being hit by a lorry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchester Christmas Market. Picture: Joe Low.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stalls regularly attract hundreds of thousands of shoppers every year. People will be wanting to plan their trip in advance, so here is all you need to know about this year’s fair.

When does it start?

The Christmas market opens on Friday, November 17, and will last until Thursday, December 21. It is renowned for its bustling atmosphere, stunning location and handpicked high-quality exhibitors.

Where is it held?

The market will be located in the Inner Close of Winchester Cathedral, which is the area behind the religious building if you are walking from the High Street. A few stalls will be outside the cathedral, but visitors can get to the heart of the market by following Curle’s Passage.

What are the opening times?

Opening times last between 10am to 6pm on Sunday to Thursday. Visitors have extra time to browse the market on Friday and Saturday, with the opening times being from 10am to 8pm. It’s free to enter.

What can visitors expect to see at the market?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wooden chalets are inspired by the traditional German market. Several stage performances from The Salvation Army, Knickerbocker Glory Dance Team, Lounge Room Lizards and other acts.

A full list of performances can be found on the Winchester Cathedral website. The Christmas lights switch on will also take place on Thursday, November 16.

There will also be seasonal services such as carol singing. The traditional lantern parade will also be held.

More information can be found online.

What stalls will be there?

The Hampshire Fare Chalet has a rota of 19 different local producers taking over the chalet for 24 hours. A wide range of local produce includes ales, alpaca coats, apple liqueurs, cheese souffles, cider, coffees, fudge, gins, meads, non-alcoholic cocktails, rums, smoked trout fillets and pâtés, and Hampshire sparkling wine,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include businesses from across the county, including Portsmouth, Andover, Basingstoke, Bordon, Meon Valley, New Forest, Petersfield, Southampton, Test Valley and Winchester.

Ms Dochniak said: “The Hampshire Fare Chalet is very popular with visitors as buying food and gifts that have been made locally is part of the Christmas Market experience. At Hampshire Fare we have seen a growing interest in conscious consumerism, and local produce is increasingly sought out as one of the greenest and most sustainable options.

"By shopping local at the Hampshire Fare Christmas Chalet, visitors are also helping to support local businesses and communities, and making a difference while enjoying a wonderful seasonal experience at Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas Market.”

Hampshire Fare Christmas Chalet 2023 includes the following stalls:

December 4: Watership Alpacas, Thruxton: alpaca wool coats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 5: Portsmouth Distillery: award-winning rum and gin

December 6: Growling Gibbon, Hursley: craft beer

December 7: Blackmoor Estate, Selborne: Gospel Green sparkling cider

December 8: River Coffee, Winchester: speciality coffee

December 9: Longdog Brewery, Basingstoke: handcrafted real ales

December 10: Fordingbridge Fudge, New Forest: homemade all-butter fudge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 11: Red Fox Cheese Souffles, Broughton: souffles to bake at home

December 12: Hogmoor Distillery, Bordon: small batch gin and rum

December 13: Forest Edge Roasting, New Forest: locally roasted coffee

December 14: Flowerpots Brewery, Cheriton: cask ales and beers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 15: Hambledon Vineyard, Hambledon: fine English fizz

December 16: ChalkStream, Romsey: fresh and smoked trout

December 17: Gorilla Spirits, Upton Grey: award-winning craft spirits

December 18: Kimpton Apple Press, Kimpton, near Andover: apple liqueur

December 19: Big Hand Little Hand, Southampton: ethically sourced coffee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 20: Mavrik Drinks, Winchester: non-alcoholic cocktails

December 21: Butler Country Estates, Winchester: smoked trout fillets and pâtés

How to get there?

People driving from Portsmouth can use the M27, before switching onto the M3 when you get to Eastleigh. Motorists can then travel to Hockley Link – A3090 – before taking the exit onto St Cross Road, which leads to Winchester. Drivers are advised to use the park and ride services when they arrive in Winchester.

Commuters can get a train from Cosham railway station straight to Winchester. An alternative route is getting a train to Southampton Central and changing to head to Winchester.

Parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers have advised shoppers to avoid driving to the markets due to the crowds, as well as the noise and air pollution. Motorists are advised to travel to the park and ride locations and then take a bus.

There are five park and ride locations in Winchester. This includes South Winchester, Pitt, and the East Winchester car parks – Barfield, Barfield Phase II and St Catherine's.