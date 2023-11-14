Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market 2023: When is it, times, dates, stalls and how to get there
and live on Freeview channel 276
Winchester Christmas Market will be setting up and bringing joy to people of all ages after being a popular fixture of the past few years. Hampshire Fare, the county food, drink and craft group, is also running its popular ‘Shop Local’ Chalet.
Natasha Dochniak, Commercial Manager, Hampshire Fare, says: “The Hampshire Fare Christmas Chalet is a great example of what Hampshire Fare does, by providing support and opportunities for food, drink and craft producers to grow their businesses. Many of our producers return to the Hampshire Fare Chalet year after year, while others, encouraged by the success of a one-day pop-up, have gone on to run their own stalls at the Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market.”
The stalls regularly attract hundreds of thousands of shoppers every year. People will be wanting to plan their trip in advance, so here is all you need to know about this year’s fair.
When does it start?
The Christmas market opens on Friday, November 17, and will last until Thursday, December 21. It is renowned for its bustling atmosphere, stunning location and handpicked high-quality exhibitors.
Where is it held?
The market will be located in the Inner Close of Winchester Cathedral, which is the area behind the religious building if you are walking from the High Street. A few stalls will be outside the cathedral, but visitors can get to the heart of the market by following Curle’s Passage.
What are the opening times?
Opening times last between 10am to 6pm on Sunday to Thursday. Visitors have extra time to browse the market on Friday and Saturday, with the opening times being from 10am to 8pm. It’s free to enter.
What can visitors expect to see at the market?
The wooden chalets are inspired by the traditional German market. Several stage performances from The Salvation Army, Knickerbocker Glory Dance Team, Lounge Room Lizards and other acts.
A full list of performances can be found on the Winchester Cathedral website. The Christmas lights switch on will also take place on Thursday, November 16.
There will also be seasonal services such as carol singing. The traditional lantern parade will also be held.
More information can be found online.
What stalls will be there?
The Hampshire Fare Chalet has a rota of 19 different local producers taking over the chalet for 24 hours. A wide range of local produce includes ales, alpaca coats, apple liqueurs, cheese souffles, cider, coffees, fudge, gins, meads, non-alcoholic cocktails, rums, smoked trout fillets and pâtés, and Hampshire sparkling wine,
This will include businesses from across the county, including Portsmouth, Andover, Basingstoke, Bordon, Meon Valley, New Forest, Petersfield, Southampton, Test Valley and Winchester.
Ms Dochniak said: “The Hampshire Fare Chalet is very popular with visitors as buying food and gifts that have been made locally is part of the Christmas Market experience. At Hampshire Fare we have seen a growing interest in conscious consumerism, and local produce is increasingly sought out as one of the greenest and most sustainable options.
"By shopping local at the Hampshire Fare Christmas Chalet, visitors are also helping to support local businesses and communities, and making a difference while enjoying a wonderful seasonal experience at Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas Market.”
Hampshire Fare Christmas Chalet 2023 includes the following stalls:
December 4: Watership Alpacas, Thruxton: alpaca wool coats
December 5: Portsmouth Distillery: award-winning rum and gin
December 6: Growling Gibbon, Hursley: craft beer
December 7: Blackmoor Estate, Selborne: Gospel Green sparkling cider
December 8: River Coffee, Winchester: speciality coffee
December 9: Longdog Brewery, Basingstoke: handcrafted real ales
December 10: Fordingbridge Fudge, New Forest: homemade all-butter fudge
December 11: Red Fox Cheese Souffles, Broughton: souffles to bake at home
December 12: Hogmoor Distillery, Bordon: small batch gin and rum
December 13: Forest Edge Roasting, New Forest: locally roasted coffee
December 14: Flowerpots Brewery, Cheriton: cask ales and beers
December 15: Hambledon Vineyard, Hambledon: fine English fizz
December 16: ChalkStream, Romsey: fresh and smoked trout
December 17: Gorilla Spirits, Upton Grey: award-winning craft spirits
December 18: Kimpton Apple Press, Kimpton, near Andover: apple liqueur
December 19: Big Hand Little Hand, Southampton: ethically sourced coffee
December 20: Mavrik Drinks, Winchester: non-alcoholic cocktails
December 21: Butler Country Estates, Winchester: smoked trout fillets and pâtés
How to get there?
People driving from Portsmouth can use the M27, before switching onto the M3 when you get to Eastleigh. Motorists can then travel to Hockley Link – A3090 – before taking the exit onto St Cross Road, which leads to Winchester. Drivers are advised to use the park and ride services when they arrive in Winchester.
Commuters can get a train from Cosham railway station straight to Winchester. An alternative route is getting a train to Southampton Central and changing to head to Winchester.
Parking
The organisers have advised shoppers to avoid driving to the markets due to the crowds, as well as the noise and air pollution. Motorists are advised to travel to the park and ride locations and then take a bus.
There are five park and ride locations in Winchester. This includes South Winchester, Pitt, and the East Winchester car parks – Barfield, Barfield Phase II and St Catherine's.
There are hundreds of parking spaces which can be used between Monday and Saturday. More information can be found on the Winchester City Council website.