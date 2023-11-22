Winchester Christmas Market 2023: Hampshire city named one of UK's prettiest places for festive shopping
In a survey conducted by The Times, Winchester was labelled as one of the must-see destinations for people to visit during the festive season. Annie Green was one of the respondents to champion the historic location.
She said: “Our beautiful historic city labels itself the ‘Christmas capital’ of England.” Denise Milford added: “Winchester is beautiful at Christmas and often has a skating rink too, with a Christmas fair.”
Other cities and towns which made the cut include Chester, Shrewsbury, Nabeth in Pembrokeshire and Beverley in East Yorkshire. One of the most popular events Winchester holds is its Christmas Market, held in the Cathedral.
Thousands of people flock to the market every year to buy presents, go on tours and enjoy the ice skating.