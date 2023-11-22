One of Hampshire’s most iconic locations has been named as one of the prettiest places to go Christmas shopping.

In a survey conducted by The Times, Winchester was labelled as one of the must-see destinations for people to visit during the festive season. Annie Green was one of the respondents to champion the historic location.

She said: “Our beautiful historic city labels itself the ‘Christmas capital’ of England.” Denise Milford added: “Winchester is beautiful at Christmas and often has a skating rink too, with a Christmas fair.”

Winchester Christmas Market. Picture: Joe Low.

Other cities and towns which made the cut include Chester, Shrewsbury, Nabeth in Pembrokeshire and Beverley in East Yorkshire. One of the most popular events Winchester holds is its Christmas Market, held in the Cathedral.