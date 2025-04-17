Your chance to win VIP tickets to Victorious Festival in spectacular Easter egg hunt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Festival organisers have held daily hunts this week which has seen a lucky winner uncovering a golden egg worth over £1,000 each day. But on Saturday, April 19 the hunt will be even bigger.
Prize-filled eggs will be hidden across the Victorious Festival site in Southsea, with goodies ranging from chocolate treats, ten pairs of day tickets, ten weekend tickets and a Golden Egg which will include a family ticket bundle to Victorious, garden upgrade prizes worth over £1,000 and the chance to watch one act per day from the VIP Viewing Tower. The best seat in the house at the main stage!
Clues will be shared on Victorious’ social media pages at 10am and it is free to join.
A Victorious spokesperson said: “Why not make a morning of it and visit one of Southsea’s awesome local coffee shops or cafes for an Easter hunt pick-me-up or post-win lunch! The Eggstravaganza will take place on Southsea, in the area of the Victorious Festival site, from 10am on Saturday 19th April. It’s free to join in and the hunt begins the moment the clue drops.”
Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea Common on August 22 to 24. For tickets visit www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.