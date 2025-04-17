Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 50-egg Eggstravaganza is taking place in Southsea where winners can bag themselves chocolate treats - as well as VIP tickets to Victorious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival organisers have held daily hunts this week which has seen a lucky winner uncovering a golden egg worth over £1,000 each day. But on Saturday, April 19 the hunt will be even bigger.

Prize-filled eggs will be hidden across the Victorious Festival site in Southsea, with goodies ranging from chocolate treats, ten pairs of day tickets, ten weekend tickets and a Golden Egg which will include a family ticket bundle to Victorious, garden upgrade prizes worth over £1,000 and the chance to watch one act per day from the VIP Viewing Tower. The best seat in the house at the main stage!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clues will be shared on Victorious’ social media pages at 10am and it is free to join.

A Victorious spokesperson said: “Why not make a morning of it and visit one of Southsea’s awesome local coffee shops or cafes for an Easter hunt pick-me-up or post-win lunch! The Eggstravaganza will take place on Southsea, in the area of the Victorious Festival site, from 10am on Saturday 19th April. It’s free to join in and the hunt begins the moment the clue drops.”

Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea Common on August 22 to 24. For tickets visit www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/