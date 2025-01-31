Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Grennan announces his biggest UK tour and brand new single, Shadowboxing 🎶🎤

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is set to embark on his biggest UK tour to date.

Grennan ‘25 sees the singer perform 11 arena dates, including Leeds, London and Glasgow.

Here’s where you can catch the singer on tour shortly after the release of his new album.

With Tom Grennan set to release his fourth studio album later in the year, the Little Bit of Love singer is readying himself for his biggest headline tour to date.

Grennan ‘25 sees the singer performing across 11 arenas throughout September, shortly after the release of his new album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, kicking off his tour in Bournemouth on September 3, before dates across the country including Glasgow, Aberdeen and Leeds.

In conjunction with the news of a brand new album and a huge arena tour, today also marks the release of the second single from his new album. Shadowboxing. Following on from the release of Higher in September 2024, it was the first song he and Justin Tranter wrote together.

Tom Grennan has announced his biggest UK tour to date - performing across 11 arenas in support of his new album. | Provided

Speaking of the song, Grennan explains: It’s about my fight with a side of me I have a lot of trouble with. It’s still a daily battle. But I’ve learned how to fight all these demons and I’m mentally and physically prepared now. I’m in athlete mode.”

Although the album title nods to a period when Tom struggled with his mental health, Everywhere I Went Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be is ultimately an uplifting album about self-belief and the courage to take risks.

“This record is about me, revived,” Tom says. “I’m finally where I do want to be—and now I’m ready to blow people’s heads off.”

Where is Tom Grennan touring in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Grennan ‘25 is set to tour the following locations on the following dates:

September 3 2025 - BIC, Bournemouth

September 4 2025 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

September 6 2025 - The O2, London

September 9 2025 - Utilita Arena, Glasgow

September 10 2025 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

September 11 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 15 2025 - P&J Arena, Aberdeen

September 16 2025 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

September 18 2025 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

September 19 2025 - Co-op Live, Manchester

When can I get tickets to see Tom Grennan on his UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who pre-order Tom Grennan’s new album before February 4 2025 at 3pm GMT will be able to access exclusive pre-sale tickets on February 5 2025 at 10am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on February 7 2025 from 10am through ticketing agents such as Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

When is Tom Grennan’s new album due to be released?

Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be is set for release on August 15 2025.

