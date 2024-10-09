Queens Hotel: Towie's James Argent to return to Southsea as The Queens confirms winter lodge
The lodge has been at the hotel for the past couple of years - and it has always gone down a treat, so much so, that it will be returning next month. Officially launching on November 22, the lodge will be showcasing a huge array of DJ sessions every Friday and Saturday until Christmas.
Back for a second year running will be The Arg Band with Towie’s James ‘Arg’ Argent, who will be putting on a show for guests on November 29.
Arg was part of the Kings at The Queens fundraising event last year and the team ‘are delighted to welcome him back with his band for a night of music and fun’.
The lineup for the Winter Lodge is as follows:
