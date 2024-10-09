Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winter lodge is returning to The Queens Hotel.

The lodge has been at the hotel for the past couple of years - and it has always gone down a treat, so much so, that it will be returning next month. Officially launching on November 22, the lodge will be showcasing a huge array of DJ sessions every Friday and Saturday until Christmas.

Back for a second year running will be The Arg Band with Towie’s James ‘Arg’ Argent, who will be putting on a show for guests on November 29.

Arg was part of the Kings at The Queens fundraising event last year and the team ‘are delighted to welcome him back with his band for a night of music and fun’.

Launch night of Queens Hotel Winter Lodge 2023 in Southsea on Friday 24th of Novermber 2023 Pictured: People having fun at the lodge Picture: Habibur Rahman

The lineup for the Winter Lodge is as follows:

Friday 22 November, ft. DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday 23 November, ft. DJ Dave Joyce

Friday 29 November, ft. DJ Kelly Woods, The Arg Band feat. Rosie Hollins

Saturday 30 November, ft. DJ Dave Joyce

Friday 6 December, ft. DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday 7 December, ft. DJ Tony Broad

Friday 13 December, ft. DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday 14 December, ft. DJ Dave Joyce

Friday 20 December, ft. DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday 21 December, ft. DJ Tony Broad