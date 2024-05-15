Treasured Christmas film The Holiday live in concert at Portsmouth Guildhall complete with orchestra
The Holiday (2006) is to be presented live in concert this festive season, on a 15 date UK-wide tour, which will see the films score played live-to-film with a complete concert orchestra. The announcement comes after a sell-out tour in 2023.
Taking place in the some of the greatest concert halls across the country, the tour will begin on November 28th and run right up until just before Christmas. The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema size screen is an incredibly unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday.
If you want to watch the iconic Christmas romcom with a live orchestra, then look no further because Portsmouth Guildhall is one of the stops on the UK tour. Taking place on December 11, the city’s landmark will open its doors to Christmas lovers to get them in the festive spirit.
