A classic Christmas film will be showing in grand settings all over the country equipped with a live orchestra.

The Holiday (2006) is to be presented live in concert this festive season, on a 15 date UK-wide tour, which will see the films score played live-to-film with a complete concert orchestra. The announcement comes after a sell-out tour in 2023.

Taking place in the some of the greatest concert halls across the country, the tour will begin on November 28th and run right up until just before Christmas. The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema size screen is an incredibly unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday.

