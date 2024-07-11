Tuck into the taste of Thailand as Southsea Common hosts annual Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival
Taking place on July 13 and 14, the Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival will set up shop on Southsea Common for the weekend. The event, which will be open between 10am and 7pm on both days, will explore the Thai culture through food and drink as well as traditional performances.
There will be Thai massage, a unique eating competition and Muay Thai boxing. The festival will start with a traditional food offering to Buddhist monks and entertainment throughout the day, including traditional music and dancing, Ladyboy show, Thai beer garden, Thai food and produce stalls, Thai massage and children's play area.
