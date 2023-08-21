Victorious Festival 2023: Banned items for Portsmouth event including glass bottles and weapons
Victorious Festival will take place this weekend in Portsmouth
This year’s Victorious Festival is around the corner, promising a line-up of chart-topping music stars. The event will return to Southsea Common this weekend (August 25-27).
In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.
But what items are banned from the music festival? Here’s everything you need to know.
Victorious Festival banned items
- Beanbags
- Air horns
- Chinese lanterns
- Chemical toilets
- Sound systems
- Generators
- BBQs
- Glass bottles
- Any beverages (an empty water vessel may be brought in to the venue to fill up at free drinking water points – no glass)
- Food (with the exception of baby food-no glass containers)
- Drones
- Laser pens
- Unofficial high vis jackets
- Chairs or camping chairs
- Inflatables
- Potential weapons of any kind
- New psychoactive substances
- Nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas; balloons and/or associated paraphernalia
- illegal substances
- Fireworks
- Compressed gas containers
- Flares
- Smoke bombs
- Flag sticks
- Banners, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images
- Any item that an authorised person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue
- Animals (other than guide dogs)
- Any tripods or video camera equipment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use)
- Any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use
- Any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which we or any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person)
- Sponsorship, promotional or commercial items or materials (of whatever nature) without prior written authorisation