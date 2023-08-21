This year’s Victorious Festival is around the corner, promising a line-up of chart-topping music stars. The event will return to Southsea Common this weekend (August 25-27).

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.