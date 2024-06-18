Victorious Festival 2024 announces some food traders including Burrito Boys and Khana
Victorious Festival will take place on Southsea Common on August 23, 24 and 25 and people are gearing up for the popular event. With artists including Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill and Wet Leg, this year is set to be huge - and some of the food traders have been announced.
The festival prides itself on its extensive range of food and drink options on offer throughout the weekend. So far, ticket holders can expect tasty burritos from the Burrito Boys, Nepalese Street food from Khana, baos, gyoza and loaded fries from Oishibuns as well as the famous mac and cheese from The Tenth Hole. There will also be artisan pizzas from the Kitchen Garden Pizza and mocktails and smoothies served in pineapples, melons & Coconuts from Poppy's Pineapples.
There will be multiple food and drink places lined up for the three day event and the food traders continue to be announced as we get ready for the festival.
