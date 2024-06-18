Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the city prepares to welcome thousands of people for its annual music festival, the organisers have teased people with some of the food traders that will be attending.

The festival prides itself on its extensive range of food and drink options on offer throughout the weekend. So far, ticket holders can expect tasty burritos from the Burrito Boys, Nepalese Street food from Khana, baos, gyoza and loaded fries from Oishibuns as well as the famous mac and cheese from The Tenth Hole. There will also be artisan pizzas from the Kitchen Garden Pizza and mocktails and smoothies served in pineapples, melons & Coconuts from Poppy's Pineapples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...