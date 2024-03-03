Victorious Festival 2024: University of Portsmouth offering accommodation sites including Greetham Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the anticipation builds for one of Hampshire's biggest events of the year, the university has put four of its student accommodation sites on the Victorious website so that people can pay to stay there.
Greetham Street, Burrell House, Harry Law and Rees Hall are all available during the August weekend and there are a number of options that people can choose from.
For £340 guests can stay at Greetham Street accommodation which includes a double en-suite bedroom equipped with bedding, towels, tea and coffee and free wifi. The cost of this room covers the three nights of the music festival and it is in a brilliant local just a stone's throw from the event.
If you are looking for a cheaper option, you can stay at Burrell House which costs £180 for three nights. This price includes one single room with shared facilities, bedding and towels, tea and coffee in a communal kitchen and wifi. It will cost £60 per additional night.
The closest accommodation to the event is Rees Hall, which is a two minute walk from Southsea Common, and there are only single rooms left at the property, costing £270 for three nights. This cost includes an en-suite bathroom, a continental breakfast, bedding and towels, tea and coffee in each room and wifi.
Single en-suite rooms are also available at Harry Law halls which will cost £180 for three nights. Included in this price there will be towels and bedding, tea and coffee in each bedroom, and wifi. The single rooms at the student accommodation sites are single occupancy only.