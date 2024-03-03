Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greetham Street, Burrell House, Harry Law and Rees Hall are all available during the August weekend and there are a number of options that people can choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For £340 guests can stay at Greetham Street accommodation which includes a double en-suite bedroom equipped with bedding, towels, tea and coffee and free wifi. The cost of this room covers the three nights of the music festival and it is in a brilliant local just a stone's throw from the event.

The closest accommodation to the event is Rees Hall, which is a two minute walk from Southsea Common, and there are only single rooms left at the property, costing £270 for three nights. This cost includes an en-suite bathroom, a continental breakfast, bedding and towels, tea and coffee in each room and wifi.