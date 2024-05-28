Victorious Festival 2024: Portsmouth musical extravaganza ranked among best to find new music
Google search traffic data and social media followers placed Victorious Festival as the second most prominent for discovering new bands and genres of music. World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) festival, in Charlton Park, Malmesbury, Wiltshire, took the top spot in the study, with the highest ratio of followers, 31,306, to world search volume, 4900 - a total of 15.65 per cent.
Victorious Festival has 70,363 followers, a world search volume of 8200, and a ratio of 11.65 per cent, according to Dr Martens who analysed the data. Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol will be headlining on the Common Stage on August 23, with legendary comedian Russell Howard being the premiere act in the comedy tent. Jamie T, Pixies, Biffy Clyro and Wet Leg round off the rest of the music headliners, with Frankie Boyle and Al Murray being the main comedy acts over the weekend.
The festival also pushes local acts and other bands on the Castle Stage, Acoustic Stage and other parts of the event. Speaking after the second wave of headliners were announced, lead booker Andy marsh said: “We’re so pleased to be able to announce another wave of incredible acts for 2024 off the back of our huge headline announcement.
“This is just the start… we’ve still got hundreds more acts, performances, and activities to announce across the festival that will be the biggest, best value and most epic year yet.”
