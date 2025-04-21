Petrolheads gathered in Port Solent yesterday to show off vintage campervans and vehicles - some with a modern twist. The event organiser were running an Easter themed meet up to celebrate the bank holiday weekend.
Trudy Fletcher said: “We’re here every third Sunday so you haven’t come round yet, please do. This morning we’ve been doing an Easter special. We thought it would be for the kids, but it has got the adults running around like loonies. Come down, check us out, we’re a friendly bunch.”
Various VW campervans have been produced since 1949 in a range of shapes, sizes and colours. The Type 2 is the most synonymous with the period, being used as commercial vehicles or holiday homes.
The event is funded by the local bars and restaurants to keep admission and parking charges free. Here are some selected pictures from Easter weekend.
