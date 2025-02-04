Watch: Gareth Gates brings a captivating musical voyage through the world of film to the Kings Theatre
His show Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies brings to life a host of popular songs made famous in movies including hits from Ghost - with Unchained Melody being his first hit single; Armageddon and Dirty Dancing.
Watch the video embedded in this story to hear Gareth talk about his new show, and his journey since was the runner-up in the first series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol back in 2002.
Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies is taking place at the Kings Theatre in Southsea on Saturday, March 8 at 7.30pm, with an additional Meet and Greet Tickets option as well.
For ticket information and to book visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/gareth-gates-sings-love-songs-from-the-movies/