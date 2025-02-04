A captivating musical voyage through the world of film will be coming to the Kings Theatre as pop sensation Gareth Gates takes centre stage next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His show Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies brings to life a host of popular songs made famous in movies including hits from Ghost - with Unchained Melody being his first hit single; Armageddon and Dirty Dancing.

Watch the video embedded in this story to hear Gareth talk about his new show, and his journey since was the runner-up in the first series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol back in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies is taking place at the Kings Theatre in Southsea on Saturday, March 8 at 7.30pm, with an additional Meet and Greet Tickets option as well.

For ticket information and to book visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/gareth-gates-sings-love-songs-from-the-movies/