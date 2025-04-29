WATCH: Setup work begins at Guildhall Square as Portsmouth Comic Con looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guildhall is currently undergoing a transformation as it prepares to welcome thousands of people this weekend for the highly anticipated Comic Con event.

Taking place on Saturday, may 3 and Sunday, May 4, the popular Portsmouth Comic Con is returning to the city for yet another year - and work has started at the site in preparation.

It is one of the largest comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive weekend. Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions.

The event will dish up a range of family friendly experiences to get stuck into. From the Star Wars experience to the Jurassic Zone and the Star Trek Zone, which is a first this year, there is something for everyone.

Work is starting at Portsmouth Guildhall to transform it ready for the Comic Con weekend. | Sophie Lewis

The International Festival of Comics will also give people and businesses the opportunity to showcase their comic artwork as well as sell a range of different memorabilia.