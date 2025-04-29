WATCH: Setup work begins at Guildhall Square as Portsmouth Comic Con looms
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place on Saturday, may 3 and Sunday, May 4, the popular Portsmouth Comic Con is returning to the city for yet another year - and work has started at the site in preparation.
It is one of the largest comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive weekend. Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions.
The event will dish up a range of family friendly experiences to get stuck into. From the Star Wars experience to the Jurassic Zone and the Star Trek Zone, which is a first this year, there is something for everyone.
The International Festival of Comics will also give people and businesses the opportunity to showcase their comic artwork as well as sell a range of different memorabilia.
The event will also welcome some famous faces from the world of science fiction and comics with the likes of Guy Henry, from Star Wars, Chris Barrie and Norman Lovett, both known for their roles in Red Dwarf, graphic designer Sophie Cowdrey and many more attending.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.