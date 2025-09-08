Strictly Come Dancing has finally confirmed its start date for 2025 😍💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing will be back this month!

The cast was revealed in August, and the start date has been set.

But when exactly can you expect series 23 to begin?

It is almost time to dust down your dancing shoes because Strictly will be back very soon. The BBC has finally confirmed the start date for series 23.

Anticipation is high for the latest season after the cast was revealed last month. Unfortunately one of the stars was forced to drop out and has been replaced.

Fortunately, Strictly Come Dancing has now confirmed when the new series will start. It is just around the ballroom corner!

When does Strictly Come Dancing series 23 start?

First look at Strictly Come Dancing series 23 | BBC

Prepare your leotards and get that glitter gun ready because Strictly is back this month. The launch show is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, the BBC has confirmed.

It will be followed by the first live episode the following week (September 27). Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday and Sunday evenings throughout the coming weeks and months.

What to expect from the Strictly Come Dancing launch show?

Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch Show will reveal who this year’s 15 celebrities will be paired with, as they each come face-to-face with their Professional dance partner in a series of specially-filmed, surprise-packed sequences.

The Launch Show will also feature a spectacular group dance where all 15 celebs and their partners take to the floor for the first time. Plus a sensational routine from last year's winners Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, an exclusive performance from Jessie J, and plenty of Strictly surprises - all hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

BBC gives first look at Strictly Come Dancing series 23

As well as confirming the date of the launch show, the Beeb has also offered fans a first look at the new series. The trailer is sure to get viewers dancing the rumba when they watch it.

The clip gives an early taste of a sizzling full-length routine that will form part of Strictly's hotly-anticipated Launch Show, airing on the evening of Saturday 20 September. The party soon turns into a dazzling group number, that will feature appearances from fellow Strictly judges Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse - plus the debut of Strictly's brand new Professional Dancers, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, whose arrival makes a big splash.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and iPlayer. Timings will be confirmed nearer to the start date.

