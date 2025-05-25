When is the BGT 2025 final? ITV confirms date for extra long episode

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 06:00 BST

ITV has confirmed the date of Britain’s Got Talent 2025 final 👀
Britain’s Got Talent will treat fans to an extra long episode for its 2025 final. ITV has confirmed the date its iconic show will conclude this year.

One act will be crowned the eighteenth winner of the reality series and secure a spot at the Royal Variety Performance later this year. See which acts are still in with a chance.

But when exactly will the BGT final take place? Here’s all you need to know:

ITV confirms date of BGT 2025 final

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

Britain’s Got Talent will conclude with a bumper length final next weekend. ITV has confirmed that it will air on Saturday May 31.

The iconic reality competition started earlier than ever this year - returning in February. This major schedule change was due to Saturday Night Takeaway going on hiatus after its 2024 series, prompting a reshuffle.

It meant that BGT’s live shows have been spread across the space of six weeks instead of on consecutive nights, as has been traditional. However it is coming to an end at the start of summer, which has usually been the case in past years.

What time is BGT final on TV and how long is it on?

If you have been watching Britain’s Got Talent throughout its eighteenth series this year, you will likely be familiar with its regular starting slot. ITV has broadcast the show at 7pm on a Saturday throughout the season - with a few exceptions.

For its 2025 final, BGT will also start at 7pm - but it will run for much longer than previous episodes. It will last for 2 hours 45 minutes, according to the schedule.

Britain’s Got Talent will finish at approximately 9.45pm.

