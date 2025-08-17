Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has an all-star cast from world of sports, music and entertainment 📺

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues this weekend.

Channel 4 has assembled an all-star line-up for this season.

But who is still in the process?

It is time to pull on your fatigues because another episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is nearly here.

The show saw the first axing of the season on Monday (August 11) while even more contestants withdrew. Channel 4 has assembled quite the line-up of stars from the world of music, sport and entertainment.

But who is still left in the process and which stars have departed? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Top: Connor Been (L), Lucy Spraggan (R). Bottom: Michaella McCollum (L), Harry Clark (R) | Channel 4

The first star to leave the process was Hannah Spearritt after she made the decision to withdraw from the competition in episode one. The former S Club singer and EastEnders actor pulled out before the hostage challenge in the premiere of series 7.

Louie Spence had floated the idea of leaving earlier in the episode but initially carried out. The dancer and Pineapple Dance Studios star quit the competition later in episode one, following the hostage challenge.

In the second episode, ex-Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Chloe Burrows both dropped out. It means only 10 celebs were left with six episodes to go.

The third episode saw no departures as none of the celebs handed in their numbers and the staff had not started to ‘cull’ the cast yet. It was a bit of a change of pace after the first couple of episodes.

However, the fourth episode on August 11 saw another pair of departures. First Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa had to withdraw after aggravating an old knee injury during a challenge.

The direct staff also took the decision to axe former Traitors winner Harry Clark from the process at the end of the episode. He was accused of “cutting corners” after the staff noticed he was slacking in physical exercises - like doing burpees - and he initially lied about it when challenged.

It means that out of the original 14 stars who entered the show at the start of the season, six have already left. Eight celebs are remaining in the process heading into the back-half of series 7.

Who is still in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Channel 4 has once again pulled famous faces from across a wide range of industries for its hit reality show spin-off. The line-up includes ex-footballers, reality stars, musicians and more.

Originally, 14 stars entered but that has already been cut by almost half. Just eight stars remain in the process after Monday (August 11) night:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Rebecca Loos - 46, TV personality and yoga teacher

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lady Leshurr - 36, rapper and Dancing on Ice star

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on next?

The show reached the halfway mark on August 11 as Channel 4 broadcast episode four of series 7. Eight episodes will feature in the season in total - with eager fans able to watch it all early at an extra cost.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will continue tonight (August 17) and will start at 9pm. The sixth episode will follow tomorrow (August 18).

The show will continue through to the August bank holiday weekend. Each episode will be broadcast on Channel 4/ 4HD and will also be available on catch up.

