Celebrity Gogglebox’s line-up for series 7 has been revealed 👀

Celebrity Gogglebox boasts an incredible line-up for series 7.

It includes a mix of long term favourites and more recent additions.

But where do you know the cast from?

It turns out that celebrities really are just like us after all - especially when it comes to sitting down to watch the gogglebox. Yet another group of stars are welcoming viewers into their homes for the hit Channel 4 spin-off.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back with a brand new series and it is airing weekly on Friday nights. The line-up was revealed ahead of the new season starting last week - with plenty of fan favourites returning.

First making its debut back in 2019, as a spin-off of Gogglebox, the show has boasted quite the list of stars over the years. From Mel B to Noel Gallagher and both Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer.

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox this year?

This year’s line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox is a mix of long time favourites as well as more recent additions. It includes:

James and Clair Buckley

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott

Rylan Clark and Linda

Shaun Ryder and Bez

Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson

Nick Grimshaw and Liv

Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

George and Larry Lamb

What time is Celebrity Gogglebox on?

The popular spin-off show is back with another brand new episode tonight (June 13). Once again Celebrity Gogglebox will start on Channel 4 at 9pm and is due to run for approximately one hour - finishing at 10pm.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for series 7 | Channel 4

Where do you know the Celebrity Gogglebox cast from?

Inbetweeners legend James Buckley and his wife Clair have joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox for the latest series. James is best known for playing Jay in the hit E4 sitcom, but has had other notable roles like playing young Del Boy in Rock & Chips.

James and Clair have invited fans into their lives with At Home With The Buckleys - which started out on YouTube and has become a book at more. They have two sons together.

Pop star Jess Glynne and her partner retired England women’s legend Alex Scott will also be taking part in the latest season. Glynne is known for providing her voice to hit tracks like Rather Be.

Alex Scott played for both Arsenal and the Lionesses during her professional football career - and has become a familiar face in football media after retirement. She has presented Football Focus since 2021 and co-hosted the recent Sports Personality of the Year awards.

X-Factor and Big Brother icon Rylan Clark will be back with his mum Linda for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. The two have been part of the show since 2019 - and Rylan is fresh off a cameo in the latest season of Doctor Who.

The Happy Monday’s rockers Shaun Ryder and Bez are back for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. They have been fan favourites since joining the cast.

Paralympic legend Ellie Simmonds and her close friend Richie Anderson are back for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. They were both part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Riche is a presenter on Radio 2 and recently was a commentator for the semi-finals of Eurovision 2025. Ellie is retired from swimming and has embarked on a media career - fronting her own documentary Ellie Simmonds: Should I Have Children in recent weeks.

Another familiar voice from the radio will be back with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv returning for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. They have been part of the cast since 2019.

Comedy duo Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan are back for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. Babatunde has appeared on I’m a Celebrity and Taskmaster in recent years, while Mo has been a judge on The Masked Singer since 2020 and co-hosts The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4.

Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely are another of the returning pairs for the new season. They shot to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent’s third season in 2009.

After winning the ITV show, Perri has been a runner up on Dancing on Ice and also was in the cast of Celebs Go Dating. Jordan appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2016 and was Viper on The Masked Dancer in 2021.

Perri and Jordan also co-host KISS Breakfast on the radio. They took over in 2020.

Gavin and Stacey’s own Mick Shipman - actor Larry Lamb - is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox. He will be joined by his son George Lamb - who previously presented The Bank Job on Channel 4.

How to watch Celebrity Gogglebox?

Channel 4 has been the home of Gogglebox and its celebrity spin-off since the franchise’s inception. It will be broadcasting the latest episodes starting tonight - and continuing weekly.

Celebrity Gogglebox will be live on TV and will also be broadcast on Channel 4’s on demand service by the same name (formerly known as All4 and 4OD). If you can’t watch it live, it will be available on catch-up via the platform afterwards.

