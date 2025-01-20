Who left Dancing on Ice last night? ITV show’s remaining cast after Chelsee Healey elimination
- Dancing on Ice eliminated its first celebrity on Sunday night.
- The remaining contestants who didn’t dance in week one took to the ice.
- A ‘brutal’ twist saw a shake-up to the way ITV elimination worked.
The first celebrity has been eliminated from Dancing on Ice in 2025. After a reprieve last weekend, the judges and public both had their say on Sunday (January 19) night.
Chelsee Healey became the first contestant to skate off the ice - with no skate-off taking place. Traditionally the bottom two get a second chance to dance and save themselves, but in a “brutal” twist this was axed for the first elimination of 2025.
The dances were also split across two weeks, with half the celebrities skating on January 12 and the remaining contestants taking to the ice last night. It rounded out another blockbuster weekend of reality TV after The Traitors on Friday and The Masked Singer on Saturday.
Here’s all you need to know about the latest Dancing on Ice elimination. And how many contestants are left:
Who left Dancing on Ice last night?
The first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice has been revealed. Chelsee Healey was sent home on Sunday night.
She had the second lowest score from the judges after the first dance - but the elimination also took into account the vote from the public. It came after the first routines were split across two weekends.
Speaking after her elimination, Chelsee said: “I’ve had the best time.” Chelsee is best known from her roles on Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks - playing Goldie McQueen in the latter since 2016.
How many people have been eliminated?
Chelsee Healey is the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice. The first round of dances was split over two weekends - with half dancing on January 12 and the rest last night.
Who are the remaining celebrities on Dancing on Ice?
After the first elimination, 10 celebrities are left on Dancing on Ice. They will compete for the crown over the coming weeks.
The full list is:
- Sam Aston
- Charlie Brooks
- Dan Edgar
- Anton Ferdinand
- Josh Jones
- Ferne McCann
- Mollie Pearce
- Steve Redgrave
- Michaela Strachan
- Christ Taylor
When is the next episode of Dancing on Ice?
The ITV series will return next weekend - skating back onto our screens on Sunday January 26. It is due to air on the same day throughout its run in early 2025.
