Fans of Married at First Sight UK have been reminded that the show will not be on as usual this evening. The much talked about dating experiment is in the middle of its 10th series.

E4 has switched up the schedule in October due to the start of Celebrity Traitors. It has caused the show to have a shortened weekly run of episodes as well as altered start times.

But when can you expect the show to continue? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is MAFS UK not on again TV tonight?

Married at First Sight UK isn't on at 9pm tonight for the second week running - here's the time it is on tonight. Pictured are brides Rebecca and Leah. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

For the fourth week in a row, Married at First SIght will not be airing new episodes on a Thursday night. It means that fans have only had four episodes to enjoy instead of five.

MAFS UK is not on again today (October 30) as part of a move by E4 to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated Celebrity Traitors. The show has also been on at an earlier time on Wednesdays including last night (October 29).

MAFS UK has been replaced by a repeat of Gogglebox this evening. There will be back-to-back episodes of the Channel 4 favourite from 9pm to 11pm.

Celebrity Traitors will conclude next Thursday (November 6). So expect at least one more week of disruption to the E4 reality show.

MAFS UK is not on Friday nights either, so there won’t be an episode tomorrow (October 31). However, that is a usual part of the show’s schedule.

When is MAFS UK next on TV?

The show will return on Sunday (November 2) evening, meaning it is quite the gap between episodes. It is a lengthy wait for fans wanting to find out what happens next.

Due to start at 9pm, this episode will run for a little over an hour. MAFS UK will finish at 10.10pm on Sunday night.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Homestays get underway, giving the couples a glimpse of what life could be like outside of the experiment, and the opportunity to gain insight from loved ones.

“While there are warm welcomes for some, one couple's marriage is jeopardised by a meeting with some straight-talking friends. Also, a scandalous secret is revealed, threatening to blow another marriage apart.”

It was a dramatic start to the week on MAFS UK as the latest commitment ceremony saw yet more of the couples drop out. See the full list of exits from the process so far.