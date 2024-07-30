Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music-lovers will be rejoicing as Wickham Festival is right around the corner.

The popular summer music extravaganza is returning this week but in a new location. Organisers have moved the event, starting on Thursday and ending on Sunday, to a different site.

Stages are being transferred to a new field only a few hundred yards away from the old location, a move which was approved by Winchester City Council. Organiser Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said the 28-acre area contains enough flat and well-drained grassland to make things easier for pedestrians and their vehicles.

Wickham Festival is returning this week, with a new location, popular acts filling the line-up and more. Pictured is outside the Main Stage in 2023. Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-41) | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site of where Wickham Festival will take place this year. | Contributed

He added: “There will be no more long walks from campsites to the arena and no more slippery slopes to negotiate, and hopefully no more mud. Our new arena field is so much better in every way. There’s enough space on our new field for our new arena plus campervan & motorhome camping; accessible camping; camping with electric hook-ups; dog-friendly camping; and Festival glamping.”

What musicians will be playing?

Cllr Chegwyn added that walking distances between the campsites and the arena has been reduced, with tented camping being in the same place on Westlands Farm. Some well-known artists and bands have been booked to headline the show on different days.

The Men They Couldn’t Hang will be headlining the Big Top Main Stage on Thursday (August 1), followed by Suzi Quatro (August 2), The Levellers (August 3) and Curtis Stigers (August 4). Other acts include Tony Christie, Seth Lakeman, Ferocious Dog and many more.

Wickham Festival has been running for 27 years, a task which is becoming harder due to rising overheads and other factors. Cllr Chegwyn said: ““We are battling on but Wickham is not immune from the problems facing all independent festivals. Our costs have risen by over 40 per cent since Covid.

The Levellers will be headlining and performing at Wickham Festival once again, after appearing at the 2022 event. Picture: Sarah Standing (060822-8109) | Sarah Standing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud of our independence, proud of the fact we’re not a ‘corporate’ festival, proud that we’re not dependent on the support of big business sponsors. We run Wickham on a ‘not-for-profit’ basis where every penny is spent on giving fans the best festival experience possible.” Cllr Chegwyn said if Wickham is to survive past this summer, people need to support the event by purchasing tickets.

The two main stage Big Tops are returning, alongside other smaller venues, late-night comedy, dance displays, music workshops, crafts fayre, real ale festival and more.

Ticket prices