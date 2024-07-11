Wireless 2024: Set times and stage splits revealed ahead of this weekend’s big London festival

Start your festival plotting as stage and set times for Wireless are announced.
  • Wireless 2024 is set to take place at Finsbury Park this weekend (July 12 - July 13).
  • This year’s headliners include Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, J Hus, and Doja Cat.
  • The festival has released the list of what artists are performing on what stage across the three-day event - and finally the set times.
  • What are some of the stage clashes that you should be aware of?

With no moment to spare, Wireless 2024 have revealed this year’s set times stage splits ahead of Finsbury Park opening its gates tomorrow (July 12 2024.)

But with the revelations now of who is playing where at the festival site, no doubt the difficult decisions will need to be made about who you can accommodate across the festival - or in the case of some set clashes, who might be worth “dipping out” from to catch another act.

Thankfully, unlike Glastonbury, this year’s festival is being held across three stages; the main stage, the Amazon Music stage and finally events taking place in Casa Bacardi, meaning the distance between destinations is not quite as arduous compared to other festivals. 

We’ve taken a look also at this year’s stage and set times to give some indication of what we think might be some of the more critical stage clashes to take place at Wireless - so start your plotting now. 

Or to make things easier, download the Wireless 2024 app for iPhone or Android, which allows you to create your schedule by favouriting the artists performing this year. 

Wireless 2024 - Full list of stage splits

July 12 2024

Nicki Minaj is set to headline Wireless 2024 this weekend, but what time is she on stage? (Credit: Getty Images for MTV)
Nicki Minaj is set to headline Wireless 2024 this weekend, but what time is she on stage? (Credit: Getty Images for MTV) | Getty Images for MTV

Main Stage:

  • 21:05: Nicki Minaj
  • 19:35: Future
  • 18:25: Ice Spice
  • 17:20: Sean Paul
  • 16:20: Destroy Lonely
  • 15:30: NSG
  • 13:00: DJ Target

The Amazon Music Stage:

  • 18:20: Vanessa Bling
  • 17:30: Homixde Gang
  • 16:20: Kairo Keyz
  • 15:30: Ragz Originale
  • 13:00: Remi Burgz

Casa Bacardi:

  • 20:00: Donch
  • 18:30: Martelo
  • 17:00: Rachel Foxx
  • 15:00: Meg10
  • 13:30: Jay Knox

July 13 2024

Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Main Stage:

  • 21:00: 21 Savage
  • 19:00: J Hus
  • 17:30: Asake
  • 16:10: Gunna
  • 15:00: Sexxy Red
  • 14:00: Fridayy
  • 13:10: Valiant
  • 11:00: Kenny Allstar

The Amazon Music Stage:

  • 17:30: Osamason
  • 16:10: Skillibeng
  • 14:00: Shallipopi
  • 13:10: Strandz
  • 12:20: Jocewavy
  • 11:00: Seani B

Casa Bacardi:

  • 19:30: Skyla Tylaa
  • 18:00: AAA
  • 17:00: Keyrah
  • 15:00: Crazy Cousinz
  • 13:00: Saint Ludo
  • 11:00: Jay Knox

July 14 2024

Doja Cat closes Wireless 2024 as Sunday's headliner. (Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Getty Images)
Doja Cat closes Wireless 2024 as Sunday's headliner. (Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Getty Images) | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Main Stage:

  • 17:45: Doja Cat
  • 16:00: Don Toliver
  • 14:45: Rema
  • 13:40: Uncle Waffles
  • 11:00: Nadia Jae

The Amazon Music Stage:

  • 16:00: Cash Cobain
  • 15:05: Teezo Touchdown
  • 13:50: Rich Amiri
  • 13:05: Nemzzz
  • 12:35: Ruger

Casa Bacardi:

  • 16:45: Nicky Summers
  • 15:45: DJ L.A.J
  • 14:45 Sadboi
  • 14:00: Douvelle19
  • 12:45: ESK

Are there any tickets remaining to attend Wireless 2024?

The last remaining tickets to attend Wireless 2024 are still available through Ticketmaster UK until 24 hours before the event, so if you’re still sitting on the fence we hate to tell you but a decision might need to be made quick!

