Wireless 2025: Full line up finally revealed ahead of this weekend's festival - who's joining Drake?
- The current line-up for Wireless 2025 has dropped.
- Headlined across all three nights by Drake, organisers have revealed ‘most’ of the line up ahead of this weekend’s event.
- However, there are still some ‘TBA’ slots that could indicate secrets sets at Finsbury Park this weekend.
After months of speculation and only a few days before the start of the festival, Wireless have finally revealed their full line-up for their 2025 event.
With Drake set to headline all three days this year, and names such as Boy Better Know, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Summer Walker having all been confirmed previously, many had been left wondering if that was it. However, a message sent out on Monday afternoon (July 7, 2025) revealed a number of names set to join the aforementioned artists at Finsbury Park this weekend.
Expect performances from BigXThaPlug, Nemzzz, Leon Thomas, Popcaan, and Masicka, while several times ‘TBA’ does feature on the day splits – so could Wireless have at least two unexpected surprises up their sleeve this year?
Here’s your full list of acts confirmed to be performing this weekend and if tickets are still available for the festival.
Wireless 2025 - full line up of acts
Information correct as of writing:
Friday July 11 2025
- Drake
- Partynextdoor
- Summer Walker
- Leon Thomas
- KWN
- Odeal
- Roy Woods
- Sailorr
- TBA
- Nippa
- Kamilla Rose
Saturday July 12 2025
- Drake
- Boy Better Known
- TBA
- BigXThaPlug
- Lancey Foux
- Nemzzz
- Fimiguerrero
- Sahbabii
- Len
- Chy Cartier
- YT
- Kenny Allstar
Sunday July 13 2025
- Drake
- Burna Boy
- Vybz Kartel
- Popcaan
- Spice
- Masicka
- Uncle Waffles
- Darkoo
- Odumodublvck
- Skeete
- Izzy Bossy
Are there still tickets to attend Wireless 2025?
There are indeed - a limited number of tickets were released yesterday (July 7 2025) and are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster until the final release sell out.
