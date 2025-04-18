Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC will be broadcasting the World Snooker Championship again in 2025 🎱

The World Snooker Championship returns on April 19.

Kyren Wilson will be aiming to defend his crown.

But how can you watch the action from the Crucible at home?

The World Snooker Championship is heading back to the Crucible for another year. The biggest names in the game will be taking centre stage over the coming weeks in a bid to win the blockbuster competition.

Reigning champion Kyren Wilson is out to defend his crown - 12 months after his triumph last spring. Coverage of the tournament will be on the BBC once again and the broadcaster has announced its plans.

But how can you watch the World Championship this year? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the World Snooker Championship on TV?

World Snooker Championship is on the BBC | BBC

As previously mentioned, the BBC will be broadcasting the tournament live from April 19 to May 6. It will be split between BBC One, Two, Four and iPlayer, it has been confirmed.

For the opening day tomorrow, the action will be live on BBC Two and iPlayer from 10am with Kyren Wilson’s opening match on table one. Coverage will jump over to BBC One at 1.15pm.

The evening sessions will be broadcast over on BBC Four. It can also be followed live on iPlayer.

Who are the presenters?

The BBC has announced its presenting team for the 2025 World Snooker Championship. It includes Hazel Irvine, Seema Jaswal and Rishi Persad, with reporting from Shabnam Younus-Jewell and Abigail Davis.

Audiences can also expect expert commentary and insights from snooker legends Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, John Parrott, Ken Doherty, Dennis Taylor and John Virgo, alongside some of today’s top-ranked players including Masters winner Shaun Murphy.

