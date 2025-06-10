Anyone can say they're a dog trainer, and that's a problem say industry professionals, and why this matters for Portsmouth dog owners

Portsmouth dog owners and those considering a career in dog training are being urged to do their research by industry professionals.

As celebrities eye careers in dog training and shocking cruelty cases make headlines, professionals warn: it’s time to regulate who teaches our pets, and how.

After avoiding jail over a horrific dog attack that left two people injured, one reality star made headlines after announcing that they wanted to become a dog trainer.

But experts say that highlights a deeper issue at the heart of Britain’s booming but unregulated dog training industry, where almost anyone, reality star or not, can claim to be a professional.

“It’s really scary,” says Gail Skinner, a globally experienced trainer and senior instructor with Xtra Dog. “Right now, any Tom, Dick or Frederick can wake up one day, write a dog training course, and start teaching others.”

Skinner, who hosted Channel 4’s Celebrity Coach Trip team at her Portugal-based training centre for a light-hearted segment involving celebrities like Chesney Hawkes and Sister Sister, says that kind of exposure can be misleading. “It was great fun, but none of them could say they are dog trainers afterwards,” she warns. “The games are a far cry from the deep understanding needed to train dogs, and more importantly, teach owners to do it safely and ethically.”

Recent years have seen several high-profile cases of trainers facing legal action for extreme neglect and cruelty. Rachel Mortimore, a once-respected trainer from Somerset, was banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found more than 300 dogs and other animals in filthy, inhumane conditions at her facility.

Rebecca Perkins, a greyhound trainer from East Yorkshire, was jailed and banned for life in 2022 after nine dogs died and dozens more were found in squalor. These shocking cases are not isolated, say campaigners, they are a symptom of an industry with no minimum standards, no mandatory qualifications, and no regulatory oversight.

In response, respected training bodies are now backing calls for reform, starting with Ofqual-regulated qualifications, educational courses that are officially recognised by the UK government’s exams watchdog.

The iPET Network, in partnership with Xtra Dog, has recently launched the first Ofqual-regulated Level 3 Certificate in Dog Training, a rigorous programme designed to create competent, ethical, and well-informed trainers.

Sarah Mackay, co-director of the iPET Network, says that one of the biggest issues is the misleading use of terminology in the marketplace.

“A regulated qualification means the course has been independently assessed, the content meets national standards, and students are tested fairly and thoroughly,” she explains.

“If it’s not on the Ofqual register, it’s not a recognised qualification, full stop.”

Mackay warns that terms like “equivalent to a Level 3 or Level 4” are marketing jargon. “There is no such thing as ‘equivalent to’ when it comes to formal qualifications. Either it is a Level 3 course, or it isn’t. We’re passionate about making sure learners are getting what they pay for, and what the market needs.”

Unlike unregulated courses that may issue certificates with no formal testing, a regulated qualification goes through several layers of quality assurance. Tutors mark the work, internal verifiers ensure consistency, and external quality assurers check the standard before any certificate is issued. This structure ensures that graduates genuinely understand the material, and that pet owners can trust the people they’re hiring.

The concern among experts like Skinner, Mackay and fellow iPET director Fern Gresty is that the current unregulated market leaves the public confused and pets at risk. “There are so many flashy online courses and TV trainers promoting quick fixes,” says Skinner. “People expect their dog to be trained in 15 minutes, it just doesn’t work like that.”

Gresty says the industry desperately needs a universal standard, particularly as government departments like DEFRA begin to reference Ofqual-regulated qualifications when issuing licences for other animal-related services. “If you want a five-star boarding licence, for example, you’re expected to hold a regulated Level 3 qualification,” she explains. “It makes sense that the same level of scrutiny should apply to dog trainers, who are literally shaping the behaviour of animals in people’s homes.”

The new iPET Level 3 course includes modules on canine behaviour, health, ethology, socialisation, and even business and marketing to help future trainers build sustainable careers. Delivered online and at students’ own pace, it includes practical components, video resources, and real-world case studies. Tutors include world-leading experts like Dr Erica Cosijn, known for her work with noise-sensitive dogs, vet Dr Monika Kleyenstuber, and Skinner herself, who brings decades of international experience to the course.

“We’re not just teaching people how to get a dog to sit,” says Skinner. “We’re helping them understand the dog’s mind, body and motivations, and how to do that ethically and with empathy.”

Alex Wilson, Course Director at the Xtra Dog® Academy, welcomed the growing calls for reform and praised the new qualification. “For too long, the industry has been a wild west where misinformation can thrive,” he said. “We are proud to partner with iPET Network to raise the bar and bring credibility and consistency to dog training. This qualification ensures that trainers are not just passionate, they’re properly prepared, accountable, and equipped with the tools they need to make a real difference.”

The message from professionals is clear: while celebrity trainers may make for entertaining television, real dog training requires education, experience, and accountability. “The public deserve to know who they’re trusting with their dogs,” says Mackay. “And trainers deserve to stand out for having done the real work, not just gained followers.”

Until regulation is brought in, dog owners are being urged to check the Ofqual register before signing up for any training course, and to be cautious of anyone selling fast fixes without a formal qualification. Because when it comes to training the nation’s pets, it shouldn’t be about who shouts the loudest, but who’s qualified to lead.