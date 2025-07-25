Family Action’s PARCS service reopens in Portsmouth and Southeast Hampshire

PARCS Team

Family Action is pleased to announce that its Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) is now open for new sexual violence referrals. This means adults across Portsmouth and Southeast Hampshire who have experienced sexual violence can once again access specialist counselling and support.

PARCS is a vital service for the region, offering a confidential space for survivors to begin their healing journey. The service is open to all genders and provides trauma-informed counselling tailored to each individual’s needs.

While new referrals for sexual violence counselling were temporarily paused earlier this year due to funding challenges, PARCS has remained open throughout taking referrals for domestic abuse. During this time, the team continued to work with existing clients affected by both sexual violence and domestic abuse, ensuring they received the high-quality support they were promised.

Thanks to the dedication of staff, the backing of partners, including Portsmouth City Council and the support of the local community, the service is now able to reopen and welcome new clients.

Lisa Platts, Family Action Operational Manager at PARCS, said: “We know how important these services are to survivors and to the wider community. Being able to reopen PARCS for new referrals is a big step forward, and we’re truly grateful to everyone who has supported us through a very challenging time. Thanks to that support, we can continue offering this much-needed help to those who need it most.”

Services available include:

Sexual Violence Counselling: Now open for adults (18+) of all genders in Portsmouth and Southeast Hampshire.

Domestic Abuse Counselling: Available for Portsmouth residents of all genders who:

Are at least one year past their experience of abuse

Are still experiencing mental health challenges linked to that experience

Both services are designed to support people in rebuilding their lives after trauma and are delivered by trained, compassionate professionals.

Some new initiatives include:

Psychoeducation Group Work: Now established and running as part of the service offer.

Drop-in Groups: Launching in September for clients who have previously accessed PARCS support.

LEAP (Lived Experience Advisory Panel): Forming in September to ensure that the voices of those with lived experience shape the future of the service.

Friends of PARCS Group: Recently established to support and champion the work of PARCS in the community.

For more information or to make a referral, please visit PARCS - Sexual and Domestic Abuse Counselling - Family Action or call 02392669513

PARCS Helpline is available to support and listen to any adult in Portsmouth and Southeast Hampshire who has been affected by sexual violence, rape or sexual abuse or domestic abuse.

Call our team on 0300 222 5735 or text on: 07860022932 on Mondays: 11am-2pm, Tuesdays & Thursdays: 4:30pm-8pm. Please note this service is not an emergency or crime reporting line.

To find out more about Family Action visit Family Action: Supporting families at every age and stage of life