From tents to glitter: 7 ways to go greener at Glastonbury

With Glastonbury’s return to Worthy Farm, and with more than four million people attending UK festivals each year, a staggering estimated 23,500 tonnes of waste will be generated across festival events in a single season. Lisa Stanley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zero.co.uk reveals seven ways to be more sustainable before, during and after Glastonbury.

BEFORE THE FESTIVAL

1. Dress like you give a damn

Festival fashion shouldn’t cost the earth. Instead of panic-buying fast fashion you’ll wear once, dig through your local charity shop or Vinted.

From sequinned jumpsuits to crochet bralettes, there’s more than enough sparkle already in circulation meaning you can easily shun single use, make a statement with second-hand and feel good about it.

Sprinkle on some festival sequins and glitter to those outfits and the real cost increases. Second-hand is not only better for your pocket, but it’s also much better for the planet.

2. Get there greener

Every car on the road adds to traffic jams, emissions, and car park chaos. Most major festivals offer shuttle buses from nearby train stations or run car-sharing platforms.

Choose public transport wherever you can—it’s better for the planet and often faster than sitting in traffic jams.

For example, two people travelling a round trip to Glastonbury Festival from Manchester by car would emit 201.8 kgCO2e while travelling by train emits around 75% less carbon (Manchester to Glastonbury by train: 48.4 kgCO2e) for the same journey – a powerful reminder that your festival travel choices can significantly reduce your environmental footprint this festival season.

DURING THE FESTIVAL

3. Take a refillable bottle and actually use it

While some festivals like Glastonbury have an outright ban on all single-use plastics, at other events it’s still too common.

Bring a refillable water bottle and top up at free water stations. And if you can’t dispose of all your waste there, why not go Japanese and take your waste home with you for recycling.

4. Digital detox

Festivals are about presence, not posting. Ditch the constant charging and Wi-Fi chasing and take the opportunity to log off.

The less tech you bring, the fewer things you need to power or dispose of. Let the music reconnect you instead.

Day-to-day tech is so ingrained in our daily lives, often feeling like a limb of ours, that we possibly don’t stop to think about the energy usage it consumes.

For example, a typical tech-using Gen Z or Millennial would consume approx. 0.3 kWh of electricity and around 0.07 kg of CO2 – that’s roughly the equivalent of the carbon absorbed by one mature tree in a given day after growing for 50 years.

5. Think beyond disposable period products

For people who menstruate, festivals often mean overpacking pads and tampons. But reusable options like menstrual cups or period pants are practical, less wasteful, and more comfortable for weekends spent outdoors.

One less thing to bin, and one more step toward sustainability.

6. Wet wipes? Just say no!

Most wet wipes aren’t biodegradable and contribute to microplastic pollution. A bar of soap, a flannel, and a splash of water will keep you clean without harming the land you’re camping on.

AFTER THE FESTIVAL

7. Don’t pitch and ditch

Tents are not disposable, no matter how cheap they are. In fact, retailers such as Decathlon are helping festival goers to do the right thing with initiatives such as Summer Tent Pledge, by offering full gift card refund on their selection of tents this summer.

Around 250,000 tents are abandoned at UK festivals every year. Leaving a tent behind, even with good intentions that it will be recycled, means it’s likely to end up in landfill. Your best festival legacy is no trace at all.

Lisa Stanley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zero comments: “Festivals are a celebration of culture, creativity, and community. They can also be a force for climate action - if we choose to make them so.”

“At Zero, we’re helping people understand the carbon impact of everyday spending through tools like our GreenScore® - from the travel you book to the coffee you sip. Because every pound you spend is a chance to do better.”

“So, this festival season, take only memories, leave only footprints - and make those footprints lighter and greener than ever.”