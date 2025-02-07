Hamble Heights Care Home Appoints Ambitious New Home Manager

Hamble Heights, a 60-bed care home in Southampton, has appointed Rachel Yoxall as its new general manager. Rachel is passionate about driving positive change within the care home sector and will bring her broad experience of working in homes across the country to her new role.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamble Heights, a 60-bed care home in Southampton, has appointed Rachel Yoxall as its new general manager. Rachel is passionate about driving positive change within the care home sector and will bring her broad experience of working in homes across the country to her new role.

Most Popular

A registered nurse, Rachel began her career as a general nurse at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. She worked her way up to become ward sister, where for six years she was an integral part of the hospital’s multi-disciplinary team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel moved into social care as she wanted to build deeper connections with the people she cares for, and to have the time to support them both mentally and physically. At Hamble Heights, which has just been awarded a ‘Good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Rachel will lead a dedicated team of 80 employees providing a wide range of care for older people including dementia, nursing, residential, palliative and respite care.

Hamble Heights Care Home

Rachel already has ambitious plans for Hamble Heights. She is going to open an in-house coffee shop and will introduce a monthly food forum for residents and their families, where they can discuss and plan the home’s menus. Rachel has hired additional admin support and an activities co-ordinator who will run new baking, gardening and knitting clubs as well as taking residents on trips out to nearby attractions and the local pub.

Rachel is also keen to build closer relationships with the local community and plans to establish a regular ‘Blue Light Breakfast’, where public sector workers including police officers, ambulance workers and teachers can enjoy a free breakfast at the home while they get to know the caring team and residents.

Rachel Yoxall, Hamble Heights general manager, said:

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to be Hamble Height’s new general manager. It is a happy and thriving care home where our residents are at the heart of everything we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamble Heights Care Home

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the wonderful caring team here into an exciting new era where everyone’s views are listened to and respected. I am determined to grow our reputation for exceptional standards of care and being a home where residents and their families know that they are in the safest and kindest of hands.”

Hamble Heights is a 60-bed, purpose-built care home in Southampton, Hampshire, which provides dementia, nursing, residential, palliative and respite care. Support, kindness and wellbeing are central to life at Hamble Heights.