Hampshire Flag Company supports The Baton of Hope in Portsmouth

Founded to shine a light on the alarming rise in suicide rates across the UK, this campaign is all about breaking silence, challenging stigma and spreading a symbol of hope for all.

The Baton of Hope is carried across the country by a myriad of volunteers who have been touched by suicide, and with the latest edition stopping in 20 towns and cities along its route, it was Lara Kynvin that put Portsmouth on its map for the first time.

Holding a close personal connection to the cause, Lara worked hard to secure Portsmouth’s involvement by demonstrating the city’s commitment to improving mental health awareness.

Across Portsmouth, the Baton of Hope’s arrival served not only as a vital reminder that help is always within reach, but also ignited a powerful legacy that will live on within the community to inspire conversations and strengthen support networks.

The baton itself features a lattice design, depicting a collection of people holding one another. It symbolises everyone – friends, family, charities, health professionals, businesses and more – working towards a unanimous goal: to help one another. Held by hundreds of brave baton bearers, it travels the length of the country to unite everyone in hope.

And on Friday 26th September 2025, Portsmouth was buzzing with activity as it arrived. Schools, charities, businesses and residents stood shoulder to shoulder, using the beauty of connection to amplify the baton bearers’ stories while showing that no one should face their darkest days alone.

When local business Hampshire Flag Company (HFC) was invited to be a part of this movement in Portsmouth, it was an absolute no-brainer for the team – and it struck a deep chord with them all. HFC joined the campaign in memory of their colleague, David.

Using their expertise to support the Baton of Hope’s arrival, HFC provided flags, banners, bunting and signage to ensure the campaign was not only seen, but welcomed and supported at every hub throughout its journey across the city.

And beyond this, HFC’s Commercial Director, Rod Sessions, proudly carried the baton from the top of the Spinnaker Tower down to Gunwharf Quays – something he said served as a powerful tribute to those, like David, that he carried with him in every moment.

Lara Kynvin, Portsmouth’s Baton of Hope Project Lead, speaks highly of HFC’s involvement:

“Collaboration with local businesses was crucial to us achieving the impact we wanted across Portsmouth with the Baton of Hope. HFC were not only generous with their time and expertise – providing some wonderful promotional materials – but it was clear they truly cared about our mission. They were a delight to work with.”

HFC regularly support local and national charities, but this particular partnership went far beyond a complimentary service – it became a heartfelt effort to spread the message that it's OK not to be OK. The team say they wanted to remind everyone that there is help, there is hope, and most importantly, nobody should go through hardships alone.

As former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, put it: the Baton of Hope is “a true point of light in our country that will help to save many lives now and in years to come.”

Every individual and business that supports this initiative, like HFC – be it in Portsmouth or further across the country – contributes to its success. Because each voice that stands with the Baton of Hope increases its ability to spark those conversations people often find hardest to start when needing help.

3 . Contributed Flag made by Hampshire Flag Company Photo: Submitted Photo Sales