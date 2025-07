Marginalised Portsmouth communities could receive major funding boosts as national Parkinson's charity launches new grants offer

Communities from across Portsmouth are being encouraged to apply for grant funding which could help more marginalised groups and deprived areas across the UK to access vital local wellbeing and exercise programmes.

Parkinson’s UK has launched a new physical activity grants programme for marginalised communities across the UK to help more people living with the condition to get active.

The pilot grants programme will run from Monday 2 June to Sunday 10 August, in conjunction with the charity's established physical activity grants programme, which has been delivering funding of up to £3,000 for exercise professionals and local Parkinson’s groups since 2021.

In that time, more than £700,000 has been delivered and more than 200 physical activity projects have benefited from the funding.

Being active can be one of the best ways to live well with Parkinson's

The grants for marginalised communities aim to deliver more innovative exercise, wellbeing and physical activity projects in targeted areas across the UK.

They will also offer more opportunities for those in these communities to shape the future delivery and development of the Physical Activity Grants programme.

Funding of up to £3,000 is available for any of the following social groups affected by Parkinson’s:

Global majority (including all those who are previously categorised as ethnic minorities)

People with other disabilities, be it a physical, neurodiverse or hidden disability

People from a low socio-economic background

People from the LGBTQIA+ community

People from Refugee, Asylum Seeker and Migrant communities

Women

The following community groups and organisations that support the Parkinson’s community are also eligible to apply:

Community-based not for profit organisations (including charities, CICs, and constituted community groups, excluding Parkinson's UK Local groups/branches)

Community Amateur Sports clubs (CASCs)

Community benefit societies and Co-operatives

Social Enterprises

Funding can be offered for exercise classes, consultation with the Parkinson's community and towards engagement events.

Applicants will need to complete a brief project description and discuss their ideas with local Parkinson’s UK staff and area managers. Once they have spoken with a local Parkinson’s UK representative, applicants will be invited to complete an application form.

Selected locations across the UK are now eligible to receive funding if they work with Parkinson’s communities from marginalised groups.

A full list of these locations can be found by visiting the Parkinson’s UK grants for marginalised communities page.

Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We’re really excited about launching the Physical Activity Grants for Marginalised Communities pilot programme this year. The Physical Activity Grants Programme was established to support the Parkinson’s community and the leisure industry to develop and deliver opportunities to be active at a local and regional level.

“However, we’ve since recognised that there is an increasing number of people from marginalised communities getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis who have limited access to support groups or programmes.

“Every grant aims to support people with Parkinson’s from marginalised communities to engage in physical activity, to improve their wellbeing. Their insights will also help us understand their needs and shape the future development of exercise and physical activity from Parkinson’s UK.”

For more information about the pilot grants programme for marginalised communities, contact [email protected] or visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/physical-activity-grants-marginalised-communities