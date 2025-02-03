New research aims to provide better support for at-risk LGBTIQ+ children

Researchers in Portsmouth and their project partners are looking for LGBTIQ+ young people between 18-24 years old who went missing as children (before turning 18) in a European country or in the UK to take part in a new study.

As part of the LGBTIQ+ Missing Children project, the study will enable LGBTIQ+ young people the opportunity to share their stories of “going missing”, which is defined as having left or ran away from their home, having been forced to leave it, and/or having been homeless before turning 18.

Researchers will then use the experiences of the contributors to create training, awareness campaigns and policy recommendations that will further support LGBTIQ+ children and young people.

The two-year project is a collaboration between Professor Karen Shalev, a Professor of Missing Persons Studies at the University of Portsmouth, Missing Children Europe, and IGLYO — The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Intersex (LGBTQI) Youth and Student Organisation.

Professor Shalev, from the University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said: “This study is really important as it will give LGBTIQ+ young people the voice to explain what they have experienced with the aim of helping LGBTIQ+ children who are going through similar things now.

“The study will also improve how we support them and prevent young people from going missing in the future. Every child deserves to be safe and feel safe.”

An episode of “going missing” can be seen as a signal of underlying issues, just as much as it can be the start of a period of marginalisation and exclusion, which can have a tremendous impact on an LGBTIQ+ child or young person throughout their lifetime. However, there is a lack of research in Europe on the relationship between being LGBTIQ+ and “going missing”, as defined by the project.

The study initially requires participants to undertake an online survey and/or take part in a semi-structured online interview. It is completely anonymous and available in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.

Eligibility Criteria

You identify as an LGBTIQ+ person

You are above 18 years of age

If you are interested in participating in the study or would like some more information, please visit the IGLYO website here: https://www.iglyo.org/projects/lgbtiq-missing-children