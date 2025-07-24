Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak urges Prime Minister to place victims and survivors at the heart of new national inquiry into grooming gangs

Havant MP Alan Mak has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to place victims and survivors at the heart of a new national inquiry into grooming gangs.

He has signed a cross-party letter saying that the inquiry could be a turning point - but only if survivors are given a central role and confidence in the process.

Mr Mak said: "For decades, survivors have spoken out about what happened to them. Many were ignored, disbelieved, or failed by all levels of the British state.

"They are now speaking again with the hope that people will finally listen to their calls. We need to make sure they are heard."

The terms of reference of the inquiry have yet to be set, but Mr Mak said that, at its heart, the inquiry must be survivor-led in its design, scope, and delivery.

He has put on record his support for the following principles:

1. Continued prosecutions: The Grooming Gangs Taskforce made more than 800 arrests last year alone. These crimes are ongoing and widespread. Prosecutions must therefore continue in parallel to ensure that more perpetrators are brought to justice.

2. A trusted place for survivors to get justice: Many survivors cannot turn to their local police force or local authority because those same institutions failed them. There must be an independent, survivor-trusted mechanism, either within or alongside the inquiry, where survivors can come forward safely, ideally shaped and supported by survivors themselves.

3. Survivor representation at the heart of the inquiry: There are many survivors who have been fighting for justice for years. Some have been campaigning for change for over a decade. They bring a wealth of knowledge that will be vital to the inquiry. They must have formal, meaningful roles in shaping the inquiry’s work and must not simply be consulted after decisions have been made.

Mr Mak added: "I campaigned for a national inquiry, and I stand ready to support the survivors to get justice."