Political opinion: Lib Dem Mayoral candidate to push for ferry investment
“Mayors in Liverpool and the North-East are already getting money from government to invest in ferries. We need a Mayor who will do the same for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight,” he said.
“Currently, responsibility for transport is divided between four different councils: the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton and Hampshire - and none of them has the power to regulate the ferries.
The Mayor for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has to join up those different authorities, persuade the government to invest and put in place a plan for a reliable, affordable and properly regulated ferry service that seamlessly ties into an improved train and bus network - both here and on the mainland, ” Martin said.
Find out more about Martin Tod and his plans for Hampshire and the Solent at www.martin4mayor.org.uk.