Political opinion: Lib Dem Mayoral candidate to push for ferry investment

By Carolyn Aldred
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 16:24 BST
Martin Tod, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Mayor of Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight, aims to make transport, including ferries, a priority if elected.

Mayors in Liverpool and the North-East are already getting money from government to invest in ferries. We need a Mayor who will do the same for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight,” he said.

Most Popular

    “Currently, responsibility for transport is divided between four different councils: the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton and Hampshire - and none of them has the power to regulate the ferries.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Mayor for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has to join up those different authorities, persuade the government to invest and put in place a plan for a reliable, affordable and properly regulated ferry service that seamlessly ties into an improved train and bus network - both here and on the mainland, ” Martin said.

    Find out more about Martin Tod and his plans for Hampshire and the Solent at www.martin4mayor.org.uk.

    Related topics:Isle of WightHampshireMayorLiberal DemocratPortsmouthSouthampton
    News you can trust since 1877
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice