Portsmouth Water Begins its Biggest Environmental Study Ever on River Catchments

The environmental study commenced this week with drone surveys of seven river catchment areas. The surveys are seeking to identify key locations where habitats can be improved for the benefit of wildlife.

Portsmouth Water's supply area encompasses rare and sensitive environments surrounding chalk streams and rivers. Over the next five years, this study will investigate the environmental status and needs of the Itchen, Ems, Meon, and Lavant rivers, as well as the West Sussex rifes.

This study will provide a clearer picture of what it would take for all our rivers to reach ‘good’ environmental status and whether this means limits will need to be placed on how much water Portsmouth Water abstracts from the ground in the future.

In today’s world, Portsmouth Water needs to supply an average of 178 million litres of water a day to over 740,000 people across the supply area. Portsmouth Water’s current water resource management plan prepares for losses of up to 122 million litres of water per day from our existing supplies in the next 25 years, a gap the company are planning to fill through a mixture of working with customers to reduce demand for water, primarily through our smart metering programme and potentially new sources of water that do not come directly from the environment.

The drones being used in this initial phase of the study are able to carry out hydrological drainage assessments, flood risk surveys, habitat surveys, analyse land use and look for sources of pollution. Using thermal applications to understand temperature and changes in flow will combine to start to develop a clear picture of the environmental health of each of these areas.

Going forward, studies will also include flow and water quality monitoring as well as fish and invertebrate investigations. When complete, this data will be made freely available for students, academics and local interested parties. The outcome of this work will shape Portsmouth Water’s strategic plans and provide evidence to support future investment plans.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer comments:“Against the backdrop of climate change and population growth, Portsmouth Water's mission is to provide an affordable, reliable, and crucially, a sustainable supply of high-quality water for all its customers.

The drone surveys taking place this week are a critical step to gather insights across our watercourses, enabling us to protect the local environment while ensuring we can continue to meet our customers' water needs.”

All water companies prepare Water Resources Management Plans (WRMPs) and Drought Plans that consider how much water is available today, how much will be needed for the future and a series of options to make up the difference. They are reviewed every year and updated every five years, to make sure they always reflect the latest situation.

Water Companies are able to release their final plans once regulators have provided endorsement and support the methodologies to deliver on the commitments of each water company.

For more information and to read Portsmouth Water’s current Water Resources Management Plan (2025 – 2075), please visit: portsmouthwater.co.uk/news/publications/water-resources-planning/

