Stagecoach Backs 85-Year-Old ‘Brother on a Bus’ in UK Coastal Journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inspiring mission to raise awareness and funds for The Hospital of St Cross, Winchester, ahead of its 900th Anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach South, is proud to support an extraordinary journey being undertaken this spring by 85-year-old Brother John, a resident of The Hospital of St Cross in Winchester, the oldest almshouse in continuous use in the United Kingdom.

Departing from Winchester bus station, Brother John, will be joined by his fellow brothers, Stagecoach South and the Major of Winchester, Cllr Russell Gordon-Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brother John, who has lived at the Hospital since 2015, will set off in May on a remarkable bus only adventure around the entire UK coastline—using his national concessionary bus pass and the generous cooperation of bus operators across England, Scotland, and Wales, spearheaded by Stagecoach.

Brother John Green on a Stagecoach bus

The trip is more than a scenic adventure. Its aims are threefold:

To raise awareness of The Hospital of St Cross, which still has places available for eligible residents. To highlight the almshouse’s approaching 900th anniversary in 2032. To raise funds for essential restoration projects, especially within the magnificent 12th-century chapel—described by architectural historian Pevsner as “a miniature cathedral.”

John’s route begins in Winchester and spans cities, towns, and villages all along the coast—starting with the south coast through Gosport and Eastbourne, then on to East Anglia, the North East, the Scottish Highlands, the West Coast, Wales, Cornwall and back to Hampshire.

“I’ll be travelling Monday to Friday and spending weekends resting, writing my weekly reports, and catching up with friends,” says John. “Along the way, I hope to chat with local people and share the story of this special place I call home.”

Brother John Green, with The Major of Winchester, Cllr Russell Gordon Smith and Trailblazer Mary Curry

The Hospital of St Cross: A Living Piece of History

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1132 by Bishop Henry of Blois, The Hospital of St Cross is made up of two merged foundations: the Order of the Hospital of St Cross (Black Brothers) and the Order of Noble Poverty (Red Brothers). The Hospital provides independent living accommodation to 25 Brothers, each residing in a characterful flat dating back to the 15th century. The Brothers continue to wear the traditional robes and badges of their respective Orders to this day.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire has supported the venture to circumnavigate the United Kingdom by bus in 2025. Saying that “The Hospital of St Cross, being the oldest almshouse in continuous use since its foundation in 1132, is a wonder recipient of your adventure.”

Stagecoach is Proudly Supporting Community and Heritage

Stagecoach South, is proud to support an extraordinary journey being undertaken this spring by 85-year-old Brother John, a resident of The Hospital of St Cross in Winchester, the oldest almshouse in continuous use in the United Kingdom. Departing from Winchester bus station, Brother John, will be joined by his fellow brothers, Stagecoach South and the Major of Winchester, Cllr Russell Gordon-Smith. Brother John, who has lived at the Hospital since 2015, will set off in May on a remarkable bus only adventure around the entire UK coastline—using his national concessionary bus pass and the generous cooperation of bus operators across England, Scotland, and Wales, spearheaded by Stagecoach. The trip is more than a scenic adventure. Its aims are threefold: 1. To raise awareness of The Hospital of St Cross, which still has places available for eligible residents. 2. To highlight the almshouse’s approaching 900th anniversary in 2032. 3. To raise funds for essential restoration projects, especially within the magnificent 12th-century chapel—described by architectural historian Pevsner as “a miniature cathedral.” John’s route begins in Winchester and spans cities, towns, and villages all along the coast—starting with the south coast through Gosport and Eastbourne, then on to East Anglia, the North East, the Scottish Highlands, the West Coast, Wales, Cornwall and back to Hampshire. “I’ll be travelling Monday to Friday and spending weekends resting, writing my weekly reports, and catching up with friends,” says John. “Along the way, I hope to chat with local people and share the story of this special place I call home.” The Hospital of St Cross: A Living Piece of History Founded in 1132 by Bishop Henry of Blois, The Hospital of St Cross is made up of two merged foundations: the Order of the Hospital of St Cross (Black Brothers) and the Order of Noble Poverty (Red Brothers). The Hospital provides independent living accommodation to 25 Brothers, each residing in a characterful flat dating

As one of the UK’s leading bus operators, Stagecoach is delighted to be supporting Brother John’s journey with route support, travel assistance and publicity.

Follow and Support ‘Brother on a Bus’

A dedicated website is being launched, where followers can:

Track John’s progress and see weekly updates

and see weekly updates Donate to the restoration fund

to the restoration fund Offer overnight accommodation in select stops

Major of Winchester, Cllr Russell Gordon Smith, Trailblazer Marry Curry, Brother John Green and fellow brothers and supports from the Hospital of St Cross

From historic chapels to modern buses, from Winchester to the wild coastlines of the UK—Brother John’s journey is a living bridge between the past and the present.