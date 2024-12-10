The Parenting Network launches Toy Appeal to ensure all children wake up to a Christmas gift

THE Parenting Network (TPN) is working alongside Nation Radio South, Barratt Homes, and David Wilson Homes to ensure every child in South Hampshire experiences the magic of Christmas.

Through the Toy Appeal 2024, TPN is committed to making sure that children, no matter their circumstances, wake up to the joy of a special gift on Christmas morning.

Beyond collecting new toy donations, TPN is creating a heartfelt experience for families in need with their Christmas Shopping Experience.

This initiative gives parents and carers the opportunity to personally select and wrap a gift for their child, promoting dignity and creating the excitement of giving during the holiday season.

People can support the initiative by donating toys by dropping them off to one of the collection points, including the TPN hub at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton, Portsmouth, and various locations provided by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

They can also send a gift online via TPN’s Amazon Wish List and have their chosen gift sent directly to their team, or make a monetary donation to help the team support families in need.

Businesses can also partner with TPN to help expand the reach of the Toy Appeal and other vital community services.

While the Toy Appeal spreads Christmas cheer, TPN’s work continues year-round. Through programs like Dadzclub, Young Mums’ Club, and Bump & Baby, as well as their Portsmouth Baby Bank, TPN supports families in creating brighter futures and overcoming financial and emotional challenges.

In 2024 alone, TPN delivered 712 sessions to support parents and caregivers, engaged with 11,430 community members, provided 5,369 meals to children and supported 1,816 children through the Baby Bank, which saw a 23% rise in demand.

These numbers illustrate the increasing need for their services and the critical role TPN plays in our community.

Founder of The Parenting Network, Matt Foster said: “Whether you’re an individual donating a toy or a business ready to make a difference, your support is vital to ensuring every child wakes up to the joy of Christmas. All support is hugely appreciated and we encourage people to pop over to our website to look at all of the ways they can help. Together, we can ensure families across South Hampshire feel the love and support of their community this Christmas and beyond.”

To donate a toy or support in other ways, contact Jo Morgan at [email protected]