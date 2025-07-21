Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has officially opened MP Amanda Martin’s new office in the heart of Portsmouth North.

The office, located at 349 Copnor Road, Copnor, will serve as Amanda’s base when working in the constituency, supported by her dedicated team of staff and volunteers.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also act as a local hub, offering information on public services, hosting community forums and networking events, and a space for local groups to meet.

Even before the official opening, Amanda had already used the office to host events on knife crime, a constituency coffee morning, and a reception for the city’s veterans. Since April, local residents have been able to drop in for help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, there are ambitious plans to host regular community activities, bringing residents, voluntary organisations, and local businesses together. Amanda and her team will also hold frequent advice surgeries to provide direct support for constituents.

The Rt Hon Wes Streeting addressing volunteers and stakeholders at the opening.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting MP said: "It’s fantastic to be here in Portsmouth, just after the first anniversary of the General Election, to officially open the new office of my friend, Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin.

"Amanda genuinely cares about this city and the people who call it home. It’s clear she’s already rolling up her sleeves and delivering for her constituents both here and in Westminster.

"It was great to meet local volunteers and see first-hand the difference Amanda and her team are making for Portsmouth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Martin MP added: "It’s been a busy first year as the newly elected Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North. I’ve been out and about across the city, meeting with over 300 schools, businesses, charities, and organisations, as well as speaking up for Portsmouth more than 130 times in Parliament.

Amanda Martin MP with the Rt Hon Wes Streeting at Amanda's office opening

"When I stood for election, I promised to be a visible, local, and accessible MP all year round. I didn’t want to be tucked away in some business park where nobody could find me I wanted to be based right in the heart of the community I serve, on the high street, accessible to everyone.

"If we’re going to make Portsmouth a better place to live for everyone, we need to work together. This office isn’t just a base for me and my team it’s a hub for local action, where residents and organisations can come together to make a real difference."

The official opening took place on 17 July and was attended by around 70 guests, with ice cream provided by local favourite Mrs Whippy.