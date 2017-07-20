LAWRENCE MURPHY: Tickle your taste buds for cheap

BEETROOT AND HORSERADISH BURGERS Serves 4

With the warmth of this summer I have enjoyed eating outside quite a lot, either in the countryside or in our courtyard garden.

As you may be aware I am very partial to lighting up the barbecue and charring either fish or meat to go with a crisp green salad.

Some people might think that that is a little bit repetitive but with a little imagination you can surprise your taste buds every time.

Many people like to use prime cuts of meat on the grills as they are tender and easily cooked but quite expensive. A whole shoulder of lamb is not as expensive but you can easily under or overcook it on the barbecue.

If you want something that is easy to cook, inexpensive and will still tickle your taste buds then this fantastic recipe might just do the trick. The addition of fresh grated horseradish gives your beefburger a real kick.

Ingredients

400g lean minced beef

1 onion, finely diced

1 large fresh beetroot

1 tablespoon horseradish, finely grated

1 dessert spoon grain mustard

1 bulb fennel

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Peel the beetroot and grate it into a bowl.

2. Add the beef, onion, horseradish, and mustard and thoroughly mix together.

3. Season with salt and pepper and shape into four burgers.

4. Place into the fridge for one hour before cooking to enhance the flavour.

5. Thinly slice the fennel and sprinkle with a teaspoon of salt. Allow to stand for 15 minutes.

6. Wash the salt off and add the mayonnaise and lemon juice.

7. Cook the beetroot and horseradish burger on the barbecue for about six minutes on each side and top with the fennel coleslaw before serving.