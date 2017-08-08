Letter of the day

Recently I read that Fareham Borough Council is planning a new development that proposes, among other ideas, a multi-storey car park on the site of the existing market car park.

I have also recently seen on an ecological website a map of our part of the coastline in 2100 if global warming continued at today’s rate.

It shows the whole of Portsmouth underwater apart from one very small island in the middle, half of Cosham disappeared, all of south Portchester gone, as are Hayling Island, Thorney Island and the southern half of Gosport.

All drowned by the rising sea level. Gone forever. But the worst thing for Fareham council to take note of is that the entire town centre would be gone, with Fareham Creek lapping somewhere around where Poundland currently stands.

That being the case I suggest that instead of a multi-storey car park, a lifeboat station would be more appropriate.

Of course the civic offices would be safe, as they stand on a small hill, and the staff would have a lovely sea view to gaze on beneath their windows.

Jim Jacobs

Angus Close, Fareham