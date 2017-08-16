Letter of the day

Regrettably, Persimmon Homes has won its appeal to build 120 homes on the land off Cranleigh Road in Portchester.

This decision shows why the appeals process needs an overhaul.

Thanks very much, inspectorate bureau mandarins over in Bristol. The system is broken.

In a time of devolution and letting communities have their say, how can it be that the Planning Inspectorate more than 100 miles away is given absolute power to decide what is or isn’t built in Portchester?

As a double slap in the face, the inspector has even decided to make Fareham council pay costs to Persimmon Homes for the appeal.

This is an absolutely ridiculous ruling when there were very clear grounds for refusing the application.

How the inspector can have granted the appeal when this site has had planning permission turned down every 10 years or so for the past 50 years is beyond me.

The situation hasn’t changed – the site is still a haven for wildlife and one of the last remaining green spaces in Portchester.

What a farce this is. FBC gave it their best shot but the system must change.

Local councils and people must have the final say over where homes are built.

I’m so disappointed for the wildlife and for the loss of green space.

Tom Davies

Fareham East Conservatives

Portchester Road, Fareham