LETTER OF THE DAY

Most people enjoy themselves at the weekends. Maybe socialising with a few drinks, or perhaps a meal with friends or family on Saturday night.

You rise on Sunday morning, have breakfast and perhaps put the television on. But today political programmes are the norm.

Low and behold, last Sunday I switched the telly on and whose face was I blessed with?

Being interviewed was the one and only Nicola Sturgeon, telling the English nation what a complete state we are in.

She went on to talk about Brexit, which I’m sure everyone is fed up to the back teeth with by now.

She then moved on swiftly to our financial position.

There she was, this woman from Scotland telling everyone what we should and shouldn’t be doing.

I don’t think the Scots’ record on financial issues is one to be proud of.

The Royal Bank of Scotland for example, or what about one of their major football clubs?

There are too many others to list over previous decades.

Now, a quick mention of independence. One question which I think has been raised before by previous correspondents is whether it is possible for the English people to have a referendum on if we want Scotland to have its own independence. Perhaps we could include Wales as well.

The Gladys Pugh lookalike always goes on about it when appearing on Question Time, which thankfully isn’t very often.

This week the cash-strapped BBC is covering the SNP’s conference with the leader’s speech being a part of it.

But is anyone really interested?

Peter Leggett

Hector Close

Crookhorn