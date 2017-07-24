NEWS COMMENT: Price rises? They’re just a sad part of life nowadays

Upping the price of things these days seems commonplace – if it’s not the food at the supermarket it’s the fuel at the petrol station.

The slump in the pound since last year’s Brexit vote has played a big part in these spikes.

It has forced manufacturers to pass on spiralling costs to consumers, with imported goods becoming more expensive.

Likewise, the same effects can be said to happen when major investments are made.

We need look no further than Southsea’s own D-Day Museum.

Its £5m revamp will completely transform the site.

When it reopens next year, it will be bigger and better than ever before – and it needs to ensure it has a bright future.

So as part of the city council’s business plan into how the museum will be run and survive in the coming years, a difficult choice had to be made to raise entrance fees.

Putting it in perspective, the most expensive price (£10 adult ticket) is still cheaper than other similar attractions – the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower Gosport costs £12 for adults, with HMS Victory tickets costing £18 for adults.

So £10 still seems like pretty decent value for money.

Portsmouth’s culture boss, Councillor Linda Symes, claimed the hike would make it easier for the museum to offer discount tickets.

Some might be baffled by such a statement. But in some respects it makes sense – a family ticket for two adults and up to three children, for example, would be just £25.

Ultimately, it is a sign of the times that prices go up.

What we need to remember is the museum will be completely transformed, offering a new experience for visitors.

And is paying a couple of quid extra to walk back through history really too much to ask?