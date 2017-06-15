RICK JACKSON: I just hope the EU doesn’t take us to the cleaners now

As we went through the results of the General Election on Friday morning’s Breakfast Show, the only music that seemed right to play was the theme tune to Laurel & Hardy.

What another fine mess those politicians have got us into.

They are all as bad as each other in my mind.

Labour spent all our money and left a note saying so and the Conservatives, after almost losing Scotland, lost Europe. You couldn’t write this stuff!

For the first time ever, I searched my soul as I looked down at my ballot paper. Should I vote with my head or my heart?

Who was I actually voting for?

My MP or my prime minister? To me, the two are very different.

We were told we were voting to elect our Member of Parliament, but we were also voting for a party to run the country for the next five years.

It wasn’t fair on Caroline Dinenage, I felt. She has done a very good job for Gosport since taking over from Peter Viggers after ‘duckgate’.

I had no reason not to vote for her, but did I think Theresa May deserved my vote?

I have to say I liked some of the things in the Labour manifesto and the theory that there was another way.

So I was divided. Surely there was a different way to vote?

That is why I’m in favour of proportional representation.

When I go to the polls, I want to vote for my next Prime Minister, the people to run the country. That’s what is important to me.

I know the two main parties are not fans of this, as they would lose out in the long-term.

In fact at the last election, Ukip would have been the nation’s third biggest party.

But that is proper democracy, it shows what we the people were thinking.

Why should the Lib Dems have 9 MPs and Ukip none when less people voted for them?

Theresa May has proved about as strong and stable as my kids’ plastic patio table and chair set.

I just hope the EU doesn’t take us to the cleaners now.

THE BIGGEST NAMES IN POP WILL MEAN MORE FESTIVAL-GOERS

The Isle of Wight Festival caused little disruption to regular users of Wightlink and Hovertravel services last weekend.

But with fewer than 30,000 tickets sold, the numbers weren’t there to cause too many issues.

I’m wondering how Southsea’s Victorious festival will impact on its Isle of Wight neighbour in the future?

I’m sure, as things currently are, the island event wouldn’t have much of a future.

But the organiser has sold 49 per cent to Live Nation, who no doubt will spend big and make changes to move away from ‘dad rock’ and bring the biggest names in pop such as Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

If that happens, then expect those crowd numbers to double or even treble.

HOW ABOUT PLAYING ABROAD INSTEAD OF DROPPING LEAGUES?

What fantastic news that England’s Under-20 football team are world champions.

It’s our first major trophy since 1966. We now must make sure these players make the jump to the full national team and play regular Premier League football.

With the stakes so high, the big five clubs spend many millions buying in talent, meaning fewer and fewer chances to break through.

Many of these lads will have to go out on loan to lower league teams to get regular football.

Such pressures don’t exist in many of the other leagues, hence players breaking through more easily.

How about these youngsters cutting their teeth abroad like other European players, rather than dropping leagues?