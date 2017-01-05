Watching TV in my PJs was one of best new years ever

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, I decided to check Facebook to see what some of my mates were up to as we welcomed in 2017.

One friend was the DJ at the spectacular new year firework display in London.

We heard his dulcet tones on the telly as the countdown began.

Another was taking a dip in the sea at Lizzard Point in Cornwall.

He was the only one not wearing a wetsuit. He’s always been a bit crazy that one!

Another friend was at a rather swanky party at a private members’ club in Notting Hill and was sipping Champagne until the early hours. I bet that taxi ride home wasn’t cheap.

I, on the other hand, was sat on the sofa in my pyjamas, watching Robbie Williams rub his hands with sanitiser after linking hands with fans for Auld Lang Syne!

I reflected how my life has changed in the past three years.

Upstairs were two beautiful children, well and truly in the land of nod.

Not even the loudest of fireworks was going to wake them.

We were up by seven o’clock. No hangovers and ready to face the day.

I’m pretty sure none of the aforementioned saw any of New Year’s Day morning and spent the rest of the day on the sofa in their pyjamas!

I thought to myself that if we didn’t have those two little cherubs, we may well have been with one of those friends, partying away.

Maybe when the children are older, we can go away and celebrate with them. Hire a camper van or visit friends. But can we really be bothered with all the hassle and expense?

I’ve seen in new year at parties, events, friends’ houses and in many a nightclub.

But do you know what?

This New Year’s Eve was one of the best ever.

I had a great time, felt great the following morning and the bank balance didn’t suffer in the slightest!

I couldn’t think of a better place I’d rather be than at home in front of the telly in my PJs.

Because I had everything I needed right with me.

I THINK WE’LL HAVE TO MOVE TO HOUSE MY SEPARATES SYSTEM!

Vinyl sales have rocketed, up to levels last seen in 1991.

This is phenomenal. When you consider that back then we had no internet streaming – our choices were either CD, cassette or album.

Today, we don’t need to have a physical Fantastic footage, but you’d need to learn how to fly one of the music we love.

Even our playout systems are small boxes that receive the digital music via a bluetooth connection.

That’s ideal for us as space is an issue.

But how much would I love to bring down from the loft my Technics turntable, B&W speakers, Cambridge amplifier and JVC tuner?

Sadly, they weigh a ton and take up the space of a small family car!

I think we may have to move for my separates system to return...

FANTASTIC FOOTAGE, BUT YOU’D NEED TO LEARN HOW TO FLY ONE

It’s my birthday in February and I’ve been dropping hints that I’d like a drone.

I’ve been inspired by a chap who has put some amazing footage on YouTube recently.

He flew his drone over the forts in the Solent and followed ships going about their business.

He followed the Wightlink catamaran over to the island and chased the hovercraft back.

It was incredible watching the footage, up close at full speed.

You just don’t normally see ships from such positions.

On the negative side though, I bet it takes ages to learn how to fly a drone.

And how do you use your Go-Pro camera with one at the same time?

I bet mine would end up staying in the loft with my hi-fi system!