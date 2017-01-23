Supermarket takes a step in the right direction

YOUNG people who find themselves homeless are being given a helping hand by staff from a supermarket.

Last year Waitrose in Waterlooville nomated the charity Step by Step for its Community Matters green token scheme.

At the end of the month Waitrose’s community champion Fiona Saunders was delighted to be able to present the charity with a cheque for more than £300.

But now she has gone a step futher and started a partnership with the charity, which is in Havant but works with homeless young people across the area.

The young people have been invited to work with volunteers from Waitrose who will go through CV and interview skills in workshops with them.

They will also be setting up work placements to help the young people get back on their feet.

Fiona said: ‘I think what Step by Step is doing is crucial.

‘Unfortunately these days more and more young people are finding themselves homeless, through no fault of their own, without any real opporunities.

‘Step by Step support them and make a real difference to their lives.

‘We put them forward for our Community Matters scheme but felt we could offer more. What they do is phenomenal and we are really glad to help.’

Step by Step provides emergency accomodation to young people aged 16 to 23, along with structured support, giving opportunities which can lead to independent living.

Jenny said: ‘What a difference a green token makes. This Christmas at Step by Step we had 193 young people living in our accommodation services, 25 per cent more than last year.

‘We could not offer these young people the support and accommodation they need without the help of the local community.

‘The money Waitrose Waterlooville and their customers have raised will enable us to provide the vital services that so many young people rely on.

‘It will help young people build a brighter future for themselves with the support of Step by Step.’ Go to stepbystep.org.uk.