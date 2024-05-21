80-Year Commemorations of the D-Day Landings in East Wittering: Honouring Courage and Sacrifice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local event includes an impressive Spitfire flypast, reminiscent of the valorous pilots who battled in the skies over Normandy.

On 6th June 2024, Downview Hall in East Wittering, in conjunction with East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council and the Women’s Institute (WI), will host a poignant commemoration marking 80 years since the historic D-Day landings.

This pivotal moment in history, often referred to as the beginning of the end of World War II, saw Allied forces launch a massive seaborne invasion of Normandy, France, in 1944. The operation, codenamed Operation Overlord, involved thousands of troops from various nations, and its success turned the tide of the war in favour of the Allies.

From the bustling naval port of Portsmouth, where thousands embarked on the perilous journey across the English Channel, to the coastal village of East Wittering, where many brave souls bid farewell to their loved ones, these individuals left an indelible mark on history. Their stories are woven into the fabric of our community, reminding locals of the sacrifices made by ordinary men and women who answered the call of duty with extraordinary courage.

The event invites locals to gather and honour this significant anniversary, offering an evening of reflection, remembrance and community spirit, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who participated in the D-Day landings and the wider conflict.

The schedule for the evening is as follows:

19:00: Doors open to the public.

Doors open to the public. 19:15 – 19:25: Spectacular Spitfire flypast, echoing the bravery of the pilots who fought in the skies above Normandy.

Spectacular Spitfire flypast, echoing the bravery of the pilots who fought in the skies above Normandy. 19:30: History Group photos of ‘The Wittering at War’ in Downview Hall, providing a poignant glimpse into the area's wartime past and the contributions of local residents to the war effort.

History Group photos of ‘The Wittering at War’ in Downview Hall, providing a poignant glimpse into the area's wartime past and the contributions of local residents to the war effort. 19:30: Tea, Coffee, and Cake served for a small charge in Downview Hall, offering a moment of camaraderie and reflection, accompanied by the comforting melodies of WW2 music, thanks to the Women’s Institute (WI) ladies.

Tea, Coffee, and Cake served for a small charge in Downview Hall, offering a moment of camaraderie and reflection, accompanied by the comforting melodies of WW2 music, thanks to the Women’s Institute (WI) ladies. 20:00: Recitation of the poignant poem 'Tommy' and an invitation extended to all children to lay a knitted poppy, a touching gesture facilitated by the WI, symbolising remembrance and gratitude.

Recitation of the poignant poem 'Tommy' and an invitation extended to all children to lay a knitted poppy, a touching gesture facilitated by the WI, symbolising remembrance and gratitude. 20:15: Introduction of the Community Warden, Drew Allardice, who will be lighting a Beacon of hope and remembrance, symbolising the enduring legacy of the sacrifices made on D-Day.

Introduction of the Community Warden, Drew Allardice, who will be lighting a Beacon of hope and remembrance, symbolising the enduring legacy of the sacrifices made on D-Day. 21:00: The British Legion Standard Bearer will read out The Fallen, lowering the Standard and laying a commemorative wreath in their memory, followed by a solemn 1-minute silence, honouring the ultimate sacrifice of those who gave their lives.

The British Legion Standard Bearer will read out The Fallen, lowering the Standard and laying a commemorative wreath in their memory, followed by a solemn 1-minute silence, honouring the ultimate sacrifice of those who gave their lives. 21:15: Drew will light the Beacon and say a few words of reflection, reminding locals of the importance of preserving the memory of those who fought and died for freedom.

Drew will light the Beacon and say a few words of reflection, reminding locals of the importance of preserving the memory of those who fought and died for freedom. 21:30: Event draws to a close, concluding a night of solemn remembrance and community solidarity, reaffirming our commitment to never forget the lessons of history.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It’s sobering to acknowledge that the occasion may well mark one of the final opportunities for those who fought in World War II to personally participate in such commemorations. With the passage of time, the ranks of these brave veterans inevitably diminish, underscoring the urgency of cherishing their presence and honouring their sacrifices while we still can.

“As custodians of their legacy, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that their stories are remembered, and their contributions never forgotten. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of this historic campaign, we honour their memory and pledge to never forget their selfless service and enduring legacy of freedom.”