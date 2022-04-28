This community event, set to take place on May 7 and 8, will welcome art lovers to visit homes, garages, and gardens as creatives showcase their work and give visitors a chance to purchase their creations.

Known as the May Days Arts Trail until 2020, this year is the first that the rebranded Hayling Island Arts Trail will be able to go ahead following Covid.

Work by Peter Hickson.

Northney Tea Rooms will be showcasing the work of five creatives, including a glass artist, a jeweller, painters, a photographer, and a mixed media artist.

East on Hayling Island, a variety of different artists will be displaying their work at Sandy Point.

As part of Hayling Island Sailing Club’s centenary celebrations, members have made a unique display of flags to display as part of the trail.

Painters, sculptors, jewellers, ceramists and fused glass artists will be displaying their work at venues in the centre of the island.

Work by Jackie Lowe.

To the west, photography, textiles and bags made from repurposed mens suits will be put on show, and there are also artists to see at the Community Centre and Radford Hall.

Hayling Studio Club will be exhibiting in The Men’s Shed, behind the South Hayling URC Hall, and the Hayling Island Piecemakers will be at Sunnyside Hall on Webb Lane.

Hayling Creatives are also taking part, with Henrietta Wilson as their named artist.

Work by Donna Van Ziel.

Clare Gosling, one of the trail organisers and a beaded jewellery designer, said: ‘Come and meet the local talent hiding in plain sight on your doorstep.

‘It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the creativity on offer locally, meet your neighbours and perhaps pick up a piece of one-of-a-kind artwork.’

Trail guides are available from Hayling Creatives, Northney Tea Rooms, Hayling Bookstore, Hayling Hardware, the tourist information centre, and the library.

The organisers would like to thank artists who are unable to participate this year, but who have in the past played a big part in helping organise the trail: Zyg Kruk, Claudi Barratt, Samm Mackinnon, Chloe Menage and Keith and Andrea Leggett.

Work by Brenda Potter.