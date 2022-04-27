Moonlit Memories Walk 2019 for Rowans Hospice along the Seafront and Old Portsmouth - The Doctors and Nurses of Rowans Hospice led off the walk. Picture: Vernon Nash (150619-022)

Rowans Hospice will be staging its latest Moonlit Memories Event on Saturday, June 18, at Castle Field.

The spectacle has been hampered by the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Milner, Rowan’s director of income generation, said: ‘We are delighted to be bringing back our iconic and much-loved, Moonlit Memories Event that we know so many people within our community have missed over the last two years.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is open to everyone over the age of 11.

Registration is £20 per person. However, there is an early bird offer available until Saturday, where tickets will cost just £10 per person.

All those taking part in the event are being asked to generate £100 in sponsorship.

The night will begin at 8pm in Castle Field. Live music by the Big Noise Samba Band and a zumba warm-up