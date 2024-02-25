​Dubbed Ladyjam, the “paint jam” event is the idea of Lou Short, who paints as This is Midge. Nine artists are spending the weekend painting the frontage of the former casino on Osborne Road in Southsea . ​The panels outside the building were last painted by a number of street artists two-and-a-half years ago when it housed the ground-breaking show Inside by My Dog Sighs .

Speaking to The News on Saturday, February 24, Lou said: “After realising that women are under-represented – especially in the local area – for street art, we decided to get a small collective of us together. All different styles, all different ages, and knowing them as well as we do here, we just wanted to get them out, support them and just have a lot of fun. Despite the weather, we have done that and we are having an absolute blast all together, which is amazing.”