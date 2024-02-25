News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Ladyjam: Former casino on Southsea's Osborne Road transformed by all-female street art team - in pictures

A disused building in Southsea is being transformed as part of the city’s first female-only street art event.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:05 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT

​Dubbed Ladyjam, the “paint jam” event is the idea of Lou Short, who paints as This is Midge. Nine artists are spending the weekend painting the frontage of the former casino on Osborne Road in Southsea. ​The panels outside the building were last painted by a number of street artists two-and-a-half years ago when it housed the ground-breaking show Inside by My Dog Sighs.

Speaking to The News on Saturday, February 24, Lou said: “After realising that women are under-represented – especially in the local area – for street art, we decided to get a small collective of us together. All different styles, all different ages, and knowing them as well as we do here, we just wanted to get them out, support them and just have a lot of fun. Despite the weather, we have done that and we are having an absolute blast all together, which is amazing.”

Artists painting include: This Is Midge, Roo Abrook, The Frustrated Creative, Ooberla, Roo Art, Sadie Were, Hannah Horn, Bitsifind, Swiz A Beth. You can find out more about the project here.

This Is Midge at Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-10)

1. Ladyjam in Osborne Road, Southsea

This Is Midge at Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-10) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Ooberla, right, and Roo, left, at work. Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-11)

2. Ladyjam in Osborne Road, Southsea

Ooberla, right, and Roo, left, at work. Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-11) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Sadie Were, left, and Frustrated Creative (aka Holly Milner) at work. Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-12)

3. Ladyjam in Osborne Road, Southsea

Sadie Were, left, and Frustrated Creative (aka Holly Milner) at work. Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-12) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Artist Sadie Were. Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-13)

4. Ladyjam in Osborne Road, Southsea

Artist Sadie Were. Ladyjam, a female only street art event in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270224-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Related topics:SouthseaPort Solent