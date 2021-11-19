My Dog Sighs Picture: Mike Cooter (070921)

Inside, a 256-page hardback depiction of the installation of the same name, will be launched on Wednesday, December 1.

It’s a record of Inside: We Shelter Here Sometimes, which was held in the former Grosvenor Casino in Osborne Road, Southsea, at the beginning of July.

The main room, previously a ballroom, had been sealed off for years. The artist transformed it for a fortnight into an immersive experience, crammed with his art, that expressed both isolation and desolation and then the power of human contact and community.

My Dog Sighs building the throne

My Dog Sighs said: ‘I’m a street artist, working on the street is my passion and at the core of everything I do. When Covid forced us all inside then I, like everyone else, had to change the way I work.

‘This unleashed a surge of creativity which I channelled into my immersive installation and this book. This lovingly produced book is as much inspired by Kit William’s Masquerade as it is by the great street art publications. I was delighted and humbled at the support I received from the people of Portsmouth during the exhibition so I wanted to repay that support by launching the book in this amazing city.’

The photo book reveals all the artwork from Inside: We Shelter Here Sometimes as well as what is described as a ‘comprehensive and candid documentation of the 18-month journey of the exhibition’s creation’.

My Dog Sighs' new book Inside

The exhibition saw 10,000 visitors during the 16 days of opening.

The launch is at the will take place at the Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea where an exhibition of images from the book and some of the sculptures will be on display. My Dog Sighs will start the event with a discussion about his project and then hold a question and answer session with the audience. Books will be available for sale and there will be an opportunity to get books signed.

Admission is £5 adults – refunded with book purchase or proof of purchase – and tickets are available from https://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/

The Inside exhibition Picture: Mike Cooter (070921)

By the pods